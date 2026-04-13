Who is Joe McCann? Ashlee Jenae's fiancé under spotlight after US influencer's death, ‘She would never commit suicide’

The fiancé of Ashlee Jenae, a 31-year-old Miami-based lifestyle influencer who was found dead in her Tanzania hotel room just days after her engagement, has come under the spotlight after her unexpected death. While her fiancé Joe McCann claimed she died by suicide, many online have disputed the theory, according to Baller Alert. Who is Joe McCann? Ashlee Jenae's fiancé under spotlight after US influencer's death (ashleejenae/Instagram)

Ashlee built a massive following on Instagram under the handles @ashleejenae and @xoashleyjenae by documenting what she described as a soft life philosophy. She was dead at the Serval Wildlife Resort in Tanzania, following which Joe said that Tanzanian authorities determined she died by hanging and has characterized the death as a suicide. However, her friends and family have rejected the claim.

Who is Joe McCann? Ashlee’s Tanzania trip was meant to celebrate her 31st birthday and her recent engagement to Joe, with whom she shared several photos on Instagram.

Joe, the founder and CEO of Asymmetric Financial, is a recognized name in crypto and finance circles, backed by investors like Marc Andreessen and Chris Dixon, according to Art Threat.

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Joe’s bio on Asymmetric Financial’s website reads, “Joe McCann is the founder, CEO, CIO, and solo managing GP of Asymmetric. Joe has over 25 years of experience, working on Wall Street and in Silicon Valley. Previously, Joe was a Senior Director at Microsoft (Cloud+AI), Head of Quantitative Trading at Passport Capital, and the co-founder/CEO of NodeSource, a venture-backed, open source startup that exited in 2019. Joe has been investing in web3 startups and trading crypto since 2016 and is an advisor to dozens of crypto-related startups.”

An April 4 post shared by Ashlee shows her and Joe walking a lioness when Joe gets down on one knee and proposes her with a ring. The two then kiss and embrace. “Still taking this in… somewhere in Africa,” the post is captioned.