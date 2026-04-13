Ashlee Jenae death: Family raises concerns over 'suspicious' circumstances; 'she and Joe McCann were on a dream trip'

American lifestyle influencer Ashlee Jenae died during a trip to Tanzania earlier this month, her family confirmed on Sunday. They have raised concerns over what they described as “suspicious” circumstances and are calling for answers. Ashlee Jenae died during a trip to Tanzania earlier this month. (Instagram/ Ashlee Jenae)

What we know so far Ashlee Jenae had travelled to Zanzibar with her fiancé, Joe McCann, to celebrate her 31st birthday on April 5. The couple were staying at a luxury villa at Zuri Zanzibar, where McCann proposed during the trip, TMZ reported.

In posts shared on Instagram, Jenae documented moments from the vacation, including a video of the proposal during a safari. Her final post, dated April 5, showed her feeding a giraffe, with “HBD Ashlee” spelled out in rose petals. She captioned it: “Chapter 31 and I’m exactly where I need to be."

Family speaks out In a statement to The Shade Room, Jenae’s family described the trip as one that “should have been one of the happiest” times of her life.

"Ashly Robinson, was on what should have been one of the happiest trips of her life, a birthday celebration in Zanzibar, Africa. Ashly's birthday was April 5th, she just turned 31. Surrounded by beauty, love, and wildlife, she became engaged during a safari, an unforgettable moment that marked the start of a future she was so excited to build.

She and her fiancé, Joe McCann, were staying in a luxury villa at the Zuri Zanzibar, continuing what we believed was her dream trip. But just days later, that dream turned into our family's worst nightmare. Ashly was found unconscious in her villa and was rushed to a local hospital, where her death was confirmed hours later.

Nothing about this loss feels real. One moment she was celebrating love and life in truly Ashly fashion, and the next, she was gone. The suddenness, the unanswered questions, and the distance from home have made this tragedy even more overwhelming for our family. At this time, there is an active investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ashly's suspicious passing. Although we have many questions, we are placing our trust in the officials in Zanzibar and are working closely with them as we seek clarity and answers.

Ashly was deeply loved. She was vibrant, full of life, and had so much ahead of her. Our family is completely devastated, and we appreciate the prayers, and compassion we have received as we navigate this unimaginable loss.

We respectfully ask that any information not directly provided by our family be treated as unverified and not considered factual at this time."