Who is Louis Rossmann and why tech influencer has threatened Samsung with a lawsuit

Louis Rossmann, a popular tech influencer and a right-to-repair activist, has threatened a lawsuit against Samsung. Rossmann, who has over 250,000 subscribers on YouTube, was involved in a prolonged tussle with Samsung over a refund for a defective SSD. Tech influencer and right-to-repair activist, Louis Rossmann (L) and the logo of Samsung on a building. (Louis Rossmann on YouTube and AFP)

Rossmann revealed in a recent YouTube video that he purchased a Samsung SSD for $330, which turned out to be defective. He alleges that the South Korean tech giant has not sufficiently fulfilled the terms of the warranty.

What Happened To Louis Rossmann's SSD? Rossmann revealed that his 4TB Samsung 990 Pro SSD failed within the warranty period. He tried to get the drive replaced with a new unit, but that effort failed. Eventually, he settled for a refund, but Samsung paid her $330, the price he originally paid to purchase the drive.

However, the current price of the same SSD has been increased to $949, meaning three times more than the amount he received as a refund from Samsung.

Also read: Trump says fuel prices are ‘not very high’ despite Iran war; check latest prices

The right-to-repair activist also shared the emails that he has exchanged with Samsung over it. He revealed that he sent Samsung all the relevant documents, but Samsung asked for the drive to be tested at their center. Following the tests, Samsung claimed that the drive was working properly. But when Rossmann received his device back, he saw that it was still showing the same errors.

The influencer then demanded that a new 4TB 990 Pro SSD be sent to him within 60 days, failing which he threatened to take them to court. Samsung responded, saying they would provide a cash refund of $330 - the original price he paid for the drive - arguing that they do not have new units in stock.

Also read: Pentagon lockdown, evacuation update: What happened at US military HQ; first details

However, Rossmann claims that the unit is still available on Amazon and other retailers, and Samsung ought to replace it instead of paying three times more to buy a new unit. He called Samsung's warranty a "scam" as it promises to replace products that turn out defective within the warranty period.

Louis Rossmann owns Rossmann Repair Group, specializing in MacBook logic board repairs, and founded the Repair Preservation Group to advocate for right-to-repair legislation, among other initiatives. Rossmann has campaigned for right-to-repair laws across multiple U.S. state legislatures.