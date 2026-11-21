Marriner Richards, the 19-year-old US Marine who went missing from his base weeks ago, has been found dead. Richards was stationed at the Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Base, northeast of Palm Springs, California. He was reported missing on November 7. His father, Brock Richards, shared an update with KUTV that the Marine had been found dead.

Marriner Richards was from Syracuse, Utah. (GoFundMe) more less

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Richards was last seen at Tortoise Rock Casino, 73829 Baseline Road in Twentynine Palms, at 11pm, Friday, November 6. At the time, investigators believed that he'd left on foot but were unsure of the direction in which he'd travelled.

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Richards' last known location was on the edge of Joshua Tree National Park in the Mojave Desert, which is a vast area and is tough to search.

Search for Marriner Richards and where he was found

Deputies reportedly searched for Richards using off-highway vehicles and a helicopter. A group of volunteers also reportedly travelled from Utah, Richards' home state, to California, to help with the search.

He had been described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 195 lbs. and having brown hair and blue eyes. Richards was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and camouflage-print shorts.

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Richards' body was found in a building about five miles away from the Marine base and three miles from the casino, ABC News reported. “The incident is under investigation, and the command continues to work diligently and deliberately to understand the circumstances surrounding the Marine's absence,” authorities said in a statement on Friday.

What to know about Marriner Richards?

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Richards was from Syracuse, Utah. His parents are Brock and Brooke Richards. A GoFundMe was started for him as well.

His mother shared an emotional post after the news of his death.

“Our hearts are broken Marriner has been missing for almost a week. Please pray that he can be found he was last seen on Friday, November 6 in Twentynine Palms, California(his Marine station). This picture was taken a month ago when he surprised us and came home. He got to see baby Naomi for the first time. We didn’t realise that he was coming home to see us one last time before he attempted to take his own life. He was treated at a hospital for 3 weeks and then deemed fit to continue service. He continued marine service and a week and a half later, this has happened. I cannot explain in words the darkness I have felt and the despair in my heart. Equally, I have felt the arms of my Saviour and the prayers of loved ones. I would do anything for you Marriner, I wish I could take away your pain and sadness. Please pray for us and pray for him. I love you forever Marriner Jay,” she wrote.