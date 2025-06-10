Who is SinCity-MannyWise? A look at the charges in the fatal shooting of Finny Da Legend and his wife

A late night shooting along the Las Vegas strip near the famous Bellagio hotel left two people dead – YouTuber Finny Da Legend and his wife, Bubbly. A disturbing video that surfaced on social media showed the suspect, Manuel Ruiz aka YouTuber SinCity-MannyWise, firing multiple rounds inches from a bystander’s face. Who is SinCity-MannyWise? A look at the charges against the YouTuber (X)

“It is believed that the suspect and the victims knew each other and had previously engaged in conflict over social media prior to the shooting,” police said in a statement. “At this time, we believe this to be an isolated incident.”

Finny Da Legend and Bubbly were reportedly declared dead at the scene.

Who is SinCity-MannyWise?

SinCity-MannyWise is a popular YouTuber known for his bold, Vegas-centric content. He would often stream from the Strip, casinos, and high-energy local events, and some of his videos were known to be unfiltered. He streamed confrontational content and called out other streamers on his channel, building a cult-like following within a short time.

According to ABC News, the shooting took place following an online argument. SinCity-MannyWise said in a livestream that he was "out here searching for my baby.” He added, "I went through every casino there is. I've heard there's one of my biggest fans here in town."

In the aftermath of the shooting, SinCity-MannyWise’s channel was terminated for violating YouTube's community guidelines. However, Finny Da Legend’s channel remains online.

According to a release by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department circulating on X, SinCity-MannyWise was arrested for double homicide at the Las Vegas Bellagio Fountains. He turned himself in at Henderson Police Station and was booked for two counts of “Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon.” He will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

While one video recorded the shooting, another appeared to show injured people lying on the sidewalk. The encounter was broadcast by Finny Da Legend himself.