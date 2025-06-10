Who was Finny Da Legend's wife Bubbly? Couple fatally shot in Las Vegas during YouTube livestream

On Sunday night, 8 June 2025, popular YouTuber Finny Da Legend and his wife, affectionately known to fans as Bubbly, were fatally shot while livestreaming outside the iconic Bellagio fountains, the Las Vegas Strip. YouTuber Finny Da Legend and his wife, Bubbly, were allegedly shot dead by 'rival' YouTuber SinCity-MannyWise, who ran a now-deleted YouTube channel, Sin City Family (Image for representation)

The couple was walking along the bustling 3600 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, streaming a video titled ‘Live Fremont Street Experience #Vegas Finny is Winning Here we Go.’ The upbeat mood shifted instantly when another YouTuber, SinCity-MannyWise, aka Sin City Manny, bumped in their frame.

Witnesses and viewers saw an exchange between Bubbly and the suspect before gunfire erupted. At least seven shots rang out, killing both Finny and Bubbly on the spot.

ALSO READ| Who was Finny Da Legend? YouTuber and wife allegedly shot by SinCity-MannyWise in Las Vegas

Who was Bubbly?

Finny Da Legend's wife, Bubbly, gave his channel a heart. She appeared frequently in his videos, known for her playful humour and warm spirit. Fans loved the chemistry between the two, and many saw them as a refreshing.

Police said the shooting was not random. They believe it was the violent culmination of a long-running feud between the two content creators.

The police added that “the suspect and the victim had previously engaged in some type of conflict using a variety of social media platforms.”

Just weeks before the incident, Finny had openly accused SinCity-MannyWise of being suicidal. At the same time, Manny posted several troubling videos, appearing to drive around the city while making ominous comments about a “friend” and a “baby.”

ALSO READ| SinCity-MannyWise vs. Finny Da Legend: What led to the deadly Las Vegas shooting? Victim's friend speaks out

As of 11:14 PM on Monday, 9 June, SinCity-MannyWise remains at large, and a manhunt is underway. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is urging anyone with information to come forward.

YouTube has also removed SinCity-MannyWise’s channel, ‘Sin City Family,’ citing violations of its community guidelines.