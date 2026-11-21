A senior US State Department official has come under scrutiny over allegations of preferential hiring and extensive taxpayer-funded overseas travel, prompting questions about political appointments and tighter restrictions on official trips, according to a New York Post report published on November 20.

State Department official accused of benefiting from taxpayer-funded foreign trips. (US Department of State) more less

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Victoria Roberts, the department's deputy assistant secretary for academic programmes, allegedly secured her position after connecting with Thomas Snow, a Washington-based realtor and husband of Morgan DeWitt-Snow, a senior White House personnel official who previously oversaw the State Department portfolio.

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The New York Post report cited three sources who claimed Roberts and her husband, Zachary Roberts, hired Snow to help them find a home in Washington before both obtained government positions.

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{{^usCountry}} Victoria Roberts joined the State Department's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs in April 2025. Her husband joined the department around eight months later, transferring from the Small Business Administration. He was subsequently promoted to deputy assistant secretary for Senate affairs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Victoria Roberts joined the State Department's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs in April 2025. Her husband joined the department around eight months later, transferring from the Small Business Administration. He was subsequently promoted to deputy assistant secretary for Senate affairs. {{/usCountry}}

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Sources alleged that Roberts had credited the connection with helping her secure the position. However, she denied making the comments, telling the newspaper: "This is false, I have never said this."

A White House official also rejected claims of preferential hiring, saying DeWitt-Snow did not interview Roberts. The official said she was interviewed by her current supervisor and the White House liaison before her appointment was cleared by department leadership.

Overseas trips trigger scrutiny

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The State Department confirmed that Roberts undertook an 11-day trip to Australia, including a stop in Hawaii, to advance US strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific and strengthen educational and cultural partnerships.

The department also confirmed a 10-day European trip covering Germany, Greece, France and the Czech Republic. It said the visit involved meetings with US and local officials and supported public diplomacy priorities.

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However, sources cited by the newspaper questioned the frequency and purpose of the trips, with one administration official alleging that Roberts' travel prompted a broader review of political appointees' overseas visits.

A State Department official said the department continuously evaluates its approval processes and implements changes when necessary, declining to comment on purportedly leaked information.

Rubio faces questions over travel restrictions

The report said concerns over official travel had led to tighter restrictions across the department.

An administration source told the newspaper that Secretary of State Marco Rubio was unhappy with the use of official travel.

The newspaper reported that Thomas Snow had also handled property transactions involving other Trump administration officials. However, it did not establish that those transactions were linked to government appointments.