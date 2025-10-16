Who was Rabbi Moshe Hauer? Orthodox Union's executive VP passes away

Rabbi Moshe Hauer, the Vice President of Orthodox Union, one of the largest Orthodox Jewish organizations in the United States, has passed away. Jewish religious news service, Yeshiva World News, reported it on Wednesday. Rabbi Moshe Hauer.(X/@jacklanger)

Per the report, Rabbi Hauser suffered a major heart attack at his home in Baltimore, Maryland during the Jewish holiday of Shmini Atzeres.

A prominent conservative Jew, Hauer, joined the Orthodox Union in 2020 as its Executive Vice President. He is considered a key figure when it comes to the organization's policy-making. His influence also extended to other conservative Jewish organization.

Who was Rabbi Moshe Hauer?

Moshe Hauer joined as the Executive Vice President of the Orthodox Union on May 1, 2020. Before that, for about 26 years, he worked as a senior rabbi at B’nai Jacob Shaarei Zion Congregation in Baltimore. He was ordained at Ner Israel Yeshiva (Baltimore), holds a doctorate in Talmudic law, and earned a Master of Science from Johns Hopkins University.

At Orthodox Union, he oversaw communal work, religious policy, education, and providing public representation, as per his bio on the website of Orthodox Union. On his passing, several people expressed grief on social media.

Tributes Pour In For Rabbi Moshe Hauser

"It’s heartbreaking to be sharing tragic news immediately following such a joyous yom tov," Micah Greenland of NCSY said. “I am absolutely stunned and devastated by the news of the sudden passing of Rabbi Moshe Hauer, zt”l, EVP of the OU. He was a humble giant of a person, a leader, a scholar, and visionary.”

"Absolutely devastated by the sudden passing of Rabbi Moshe Hauer, EVP of the @OrthodoxUnion . He was a leading voice for Orthodox Jewry—in Washington, in the press and beyond. He led with humility, moral clarity, and a deep responsibility towards his people. A loss beyond words.

“My head is spinning over the magnitude of this tragedy for Klal Yisrael, for so many of my colleagues and friends, and for me personally. The few months I had of personal mentorship with him was eye opening and inspiring,” said another.