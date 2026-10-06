Who was Ulysses Tykee Davis aka Bear? Warfield shooting victim killed amid Baddies filming in San Francisco theatre

Ulysses Tykee Davis or ‘Bear’ was identified as the man shot and killed at San Francisco's Warfield Theatre on early Saturday morning. As per employees, the incident came after a chaotic Friday night at the venue.

A Warfield security guard, Ulysses Tykee Davis, was identified as the victim of the shooting. (Facebook/The Warfield Theatre - Special Events)

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The San Francisco police had said officers responded to the 900 block of Market Street around 1am and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the hospital and the case remains under investigation, as per authorities.

However, the city’s medical examiner confirmed the victim's identity to Mission Local. Here is all you need to know about Ulysses Tykee Davis or 'Bear'.

Who was Ulysses Tykee Davis?

Ulysses Tykee Davis nicknamed ‘Bear’ was 47 years old and a resident of Contra Costa County. Warfield staff members told the local publication that Davis worked security at the theater. Another added that the security guard had been shot, apparently at random.

Many noted that he was well-liked but couldn't say as to how long he'd been working at Warfield.

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Davis was shot amid a chaotic string of events at Warfield, which came amid the filming of the TV show Baddies USA Chapter 3.

A person who said he witnessed the shooting recounted that he was near the box office in the theater's entryway and saw a woman take a gun from another woman. The woman reportedly waved the gun in the witness' direction, he recounted, prompting him to run and hit the ground, before he heard shots ring out.

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He saw the security guard near the theatre's entrance had been shot, the man told the local publication. “It looked like she wanted to just punish anybody. She was upset for whatever reason. She shot randomly,” the person recounted.

The person also said a woman was detained after the shooting but said she was not the one he'd seen with the gun. Cops have not announced any arrest or released suspect details yet.

Inside the chaotic events at Warfield Theatre

Baddies USA Chapter 3 was filming at Warfield. The show follows a cast of women who travel to different US cities to perform and often personal disputes erupt into physical fights or verbal confrontations.

As per bartenders who spoke to the publication, less than 1000 people were present at the event while the seating capacity was 2250. At about 12:45am, one bartender said they heard people screaming in the lobby. Others rushed out of the theatre complaining of troubles breathing.

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A chemical irritant was reportedly released in the theatre with the staff describing it as bear mace. People who left were coughing and their eyes were streaming and red, as per the report. One woman paused to vomit in the corner of the room.

At this time, a person lunged at her and took a swing to her face. However, a person believed to be a Warfield security guard intervened and pulled her away before the assailant made contact. About 15 minutes after this, shots reportedly rang out. At 1:04am, a Warfield staff member wrote in their Slack channel: “shots outside. they are shooting.”