Why are US stock futures falling today? Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq slip as oil fuels inflation fears

US stock futures fell on Thursday morning as investors worried about inflation and rising oil prices. At the same time, investors were also looking ahead to the new US corporate earnings season. The market was caught between optimism over company earnings and fresh concerns about inflation.

US stock futures fall as oil prices and inflation fears pressure markets. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

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Dow Jones futures fell 0.9% in premarket trading. Futures linked to the S&P 500 dropped 0.5%, while Nasdaq-100 futures fell 0.7%, according to Yahoo Finance.

The fall came after US stocks slipped from record highs on Wednesday. Investors are now watching whether the market can recover or whether higher inflation and borrowing costs will put more pressure on stocks.

Oil prices rise

Oil prices are adding to the inflation worries. Crude prices rose on Thursday as investors remained concerned about oil supplies from the Middle East, especially because of attacks on shipping in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported.

The Strait of Hormuz is especially important for global energy markets. Before the war, shipments equal to about 20% of global oil and fuel supplies moved through the waterway, according to Reuters.

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{{^usCountry}} Shipping attacks in the region have increased in October. Reuters reported that attacks on tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz reached their highest level last week for any week since the Iran war began. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shipping attacks in the region have increased in October. Reuters reported that attacks on tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz reached their highest level last week for any week since the Iran war began. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Why are oil prices surging above $104? Hormuz attacks and Hurricane Isaias raise supply fears

The attacks are creating more risks and higher costs for oil shipments. More crude oil is now moving out of the Gulf, but the shipments are facing greater risks to both cargo and crew, Reuters reported.

Inflation worries grow

Higher oil prices can increase inflation because energy is a major cost for businesses and consumers. Investors are therefore worried that a fresh rise in oil prices could make it harder for inflation to cool.

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The inflation concern is also important for the Federal Reserve. At its September meeting, Fed officials unanimously voted to raise interest rates, with persistent inflation among the reasons for the decision, according to Yahoo Finance.

Inflation is still a major issue for the Fed even though some recent economic data have changed the outlook. Investors are watching closely for clues about what the central bank could do with interest rates next.

Fed rate outlook

Federal Reserve Governor Chris Waller is scheduled to speak in Turkey on Thursday. His comments could give investors more clues about the Fed's view on inflation and the future path of interest rates, Yahoo Finance reported.

Treasury yields stay high

US Treasury yields also remained very high, adding pressure to financial markets. The 10-year Treasury yield was around 5.28%, while the 30-year yield was around 5.66%.

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High Treasury yields can make stocks less attractive to investors. They also mean higher borrowing costs across the economy, which can put pressure on companies and households.

The bond market is also going through a major sell-off. Yahoo Finance reported that the global bond rout continued on Thursday, with Treasury yields staying close to multidecade highs.

US earnings season begins

Investors are now also turning their attention to the third-quarter US earnings season. Companies are beginning to report their latest financial results, which could decide whether the stock market can continue its recent gains.

PepsiCo was one of the first major companies to report its results. The company beat Wall Street's expectations for the third quarter but cut its profit outlook as it works to improve its business in North America, Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma reported. PepsiCo's revenue increased 5.6% from a year earlier to $25.27 billion. That was slightly above Wall Street's expectation of about $25 billion.

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PepsiCo also reported adjusted earnings of $2.34 per share. That was higher than the $2.29 per share expected by analysts, according to Bloomberg consensus data. PepsiCo received $178 million in tariff refunds during the third quarter. The refunds added to the company's financial results for the period.

PepsiCo cuts profit forecast

Despite beating expectations, PepsiCo lowered its earnings growth forecast. The company now expects core earnings per share to grow by 2.5% to 3% in fiscal 2026, down from its earlier forecast of 5% to 7%, Yahoo Finance reported.

PepsiCo still expects its fiscal 2026 revenue to be at the high end of its previous range. The company expects net revenue to increase by about 6%. PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta said the company is working with urgency to improve its financial and market performance. He especially pointed to the company's North American business, Yahoo Finance reported.

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The wider earnings picture is still positive. FactSet estimates that S&P 500 companies could report 29.5% earnings growth in the third quarter. If that estimate is correct, it would mark the third straight quarter of more than 25% earnings growth for S&P 500 companies. This strong earnings outlook is one reason investors are still hopeful about US stocks.

But strong earnings are now competing with worries about inflation and interest rates. This is creating a tug-of-war in the stock market, with investors weighing better company profits against higher costs and tighter financial conditions.

US jobs data today

Investors are also waiting for new US jobs data on Thursday. The US Department of Labor is scheduled to release initial jobless claims at 8:30 am ET. The jobless claims report could give investors another clue about the health of the US economy. Traders will be watching whether the labor market remains strong or shows signs of weakening.

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The labor market is already being affected by a decline in workforce participation among older Americans. Yahoo Finance's Hamza Shaban reported that the share of Americans working or looking for work has not fully recovered from the pandemic shock.

People aged 55 and above have been the biggest reason for the decline in overall labor force participation, according to Bank of America economists. The finding suggests that more older workers leaving the workforce is affecting the US economy.

Bank of America economist Aditya Bhave said the finding challenges a common negative view of the labor market. He argued that the data do not support the idea that unemployment would simply have been much higher if labor force participation had not fallen.

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The strong stock market has also helped some older Americans leave work earlier. According to Bank of America, the post-pandemic rise in stock prices has given some older Americans enough wealth to reduce or end their participation in the workforce.

Also read: Mortgage rates are rising, but these 13 states saw rates fall — is yours one of them?

This trend is linked to the FIRE idea — Financial Independence, Retire Early. Some people aim to build enough savings and investments to stop working earlier than the traditional retirement age.

Blue Origin IPO plan

Jeff Bezos also made news on Thursday with comments about Blue Origin. The Amazon founder said his space company could eventually become a publicly traded company through an IPO. Bezos said Blue Origin could have an IPO several years from now. He said he believes it would eventually make sense for Blue Origin to become a public company, according to Yahoo Finance.

The comments come after Elon Musk's SpaceX entered public markets. SpaceX went public in June and raised $75 billion in its IPO. Other major private companies are also being watched for possible IPOs. AI companies Anthropic and OpenAI are among the names that have attracted attention from investors.

However, market uncertainty has already pushed some companies to delay their IPO plans. Smart-ring maker Oura is one example of a company that postponed its public debut, according to Yahoo Finance.

Blue Origin recently raised $10 billion from outside investors. The funding round valued the space company at about $140 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Bezos personally put $2 billion into that funding round. The large investment highlights the scale of Blue Origin's current valuation and ambitions, Yahoo Finance reported.

What to watch in stocks

For Thursday's stock market, oil and inflation remain key risks. Higher oil prices could add to inflation pressure, while already-high Treasury yields are keeping financial conditions tight.

At the same time, strong corporate earnings are giving investors a reason to stay optimistic. The market is therefore balancing positive earnings expectations against concerns over oil, inflation, interest rates and bond yields.

The next major market signals will come from Thursday's economic data and Fed commentary. Jobless claims, Chris Waller's comments and movements in oil and Treasury yields could all influence the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq during the trading day.