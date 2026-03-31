Millions of Americans are now seeking Canadian citizenship due to a variety of reasons, CNN reported. Upon returning to the White House, President Donald Trump expressed a desire to make Canada the 51st state of the United States. However, the move did not sit well with his Canadian counterpart. Why is an increasing number of Americans seeking Canadian citizenship? Explained (Pexel)

The catch is, anyone can get Canadian citizenship if they can provide proof of direct lineage. This rule was not applicable before 2023 and has been declared unconstitutional after 2023.

The change in Bill C-3 of Canada’s Citizenship Act acted as a blessing for several Americans seeking Canadian citizenship at a time of political upheaval, violence, and uncertainty in the United States.

American applications rise Cassandra Fultz, an Ottawa-based regulated immigration consultant, revealed that the American caseload has jumped tenfold, from an average of 10 to 100 applications per month. She told CNN that Americans who meet the required eligibility have a chance of obtaining citizenship.

People can in fact make claims going back generations, be it a grandparent or a great-grandparent. But if the chain of citizenship is broken somewhere, if an ancestor had given up their citizenship, rights to Canadian citizenship would end there.

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In February 2025, the National Library and Archives of Québec (BAnQ) received 100 requests from the US for marriage, death, and baptismal records. In February this year, the figure rose to 1,500.

Fultz said that she has handled queries from Americans after every election cycle, no matter which party is in power, but the demand has always been short-lived. It would peak in November but fade in January.

However, the current wave is different, she explained. “There’s been a very steady increase in interest in moving to Canada since November 2024, which is unprecedented. I’ve never seen this in my 17 years in the industry,” said Fultz.

‘It’s a very scary time right now’ New York State resident Ellen Robillard, a Democrat, said that she was seeking Canadian citizenship in case things start going downhill with regards to the US economy. Having a Canadian citizenship would mean that if things start falling apart, she could simply leave with her family.

Rachel Rabb, a woman who left the US in 2018, said that Canada's decision to revise Bill C-3 of Canada’s Citizenship Act was “heaven-sent”. The biracial woman who left the US to live in Latin America said it's a concerning time under the Trump administration.

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In February, the Trump administration ordered a US-backed military strike against Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, the powerful head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. This led to violence across the country. Meanwhile, earlier this month, Trump signed a proclamation vowing more military strikes across Latin America. Rabb believes that such a step could bring more chaos and violence.

She also cited immigration policies inside the US as a major problem. “So many people are targeted, even if you just look Latino, or if you look like you might be an immigrant. They’re even arresting US citizens and allies. It’s a very scary time right now because anyone can be targeted,” she said.

Many Americans are citing fear as the primary motivation to seek options in Canada. Some, however, are just keeping it as a backup.