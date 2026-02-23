El Mencho name meaning: Godfather link emerges after notorious drug leader's death; what to know

The killing of Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, the powerful head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, has triggered interest in the drug leader’s background and name. El Mencho, one of the world’s most-wanted traffickers, died following a Mexican military operation on Sunday, February 22, reported CNN. According to the US Drug Enforcement Agency, Jalisco New Generation Cartel became one of the “most powerful and ruthless criminal organizations” inside Mexico. This screenshot from the Mexican TV shows an image of Nemesio Oeguera Cervantes, aka "El Mencho", leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) criminal organization, in Mexico City on February 22, 2026. (Photo by Alfredo ESTRELLA / MEXICAN TV / AFP)

Violence broke out in various states in Mexico after security forces from several federal branches of Mexico’s military carried out the operation in the town of Tapalpa in the western state of Jalisco. According to officials, suspected members of organized crime retaliated, torching buses and businesses while clashing with security forces.

Meaning of El Mencho’s name El Mencho was born with the name Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, but later adopted the name Nemesio. Some reports suggest that he chose Nemesio in honor of his godfather. However, it is unknown who the godfather is.

Read More | Mexico travel warning: List of cities Americans must avoid amid violence after El Mencho's death

His name was later shortened to his famous alias, El Mencho, and has no other known meaning. “El Mencho” is not a phrase with a specific, direct translation.

After El Mencho’s death, Mexico’s Secretariat of National Defense said that US authorities provided “complementary information” that supported the operation. A US defense official has confirmed that an interagency US task force “played a role” in the operation that killed El Mencho, per CNN.

The US official said that the Joint Interagency Task Force-Counter Cartel, since being established in January, has regularly worked with the Mexican military through US Northern Command to combat cartel operations along the US-Mexico border. “However, I want to emphasize that this was a (Mexican military) operation, so the success is theirs,” the official added.

Read More | El Mencho killing: Peso Pluma, girlfriend Kenia Os under fire after drug leader's death, ‘Cancel all those artists…’

Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that Mexico’s various state governments are working in “full coordination” to address the disorder, adding that “activities are proceeding normally” in most of the country.

“We work every day for the peace, security, justice, and well-being of Mexico,” she said.