Why is the Justice Department investigating ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and Fox News? Trump White House press pool boycott explained

The US Justice Department on Saturday announced that it is investigating five major television networks after the Trump White House Pool boycott, Reuters reported. It is investigating whether the networks violated federal antitrust laws when they briefly halted pooled White House coverage in protest of President Donald Trump’s decision to revoke press credentials from three news organizations.

The US Justice Department has launched an antitrust investigation into five major television networks after they briefly suspended White House pool coverage REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The probe involves ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and Fox News, which collectively operate the primary White House television pool.

The investigation follows the networks’ temporary decision to stop providing shared coverage after the Trump administration removed credentials for CNN, Politico and MS Now reporters.

Justice Department officials contacted the networks on Friday, seeking communications and documents related to the White House television pool, according to Reuters.

Also read: Nidal Hasan public execution: Ex-CIA agent warns of ‘more radicalized zealots’ after Hegseth's call to livestream Fort Hood shooter's death

Why are the television networks under investigation?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to The New York Times, the Justice Department is examining whether the networks’ coordinated suspension of pooled coverage amounted to an unlawful “group boycott” under the Sherman Antitrust Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to The New York Times, the Justice Department is examining whether the networks’ coordinated suspension of pooled coverage amounted to an unlawful “group boycott” under the Sherman Antitrust Act. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Emily Covington, a Justice Department spokesperson, confirmed the investigation in a statement.

“Members of the television press pool have proudly boycotted covering White House events. Group boycotts among commercial competitors can violate the Sherman Act,” she said.

She added that the Antitrust Division is investigating whether the news organisations violated federal antitrust laws.

Reuters reported that the networks have not yet publicly responded to requests for comment.

The television pool is a cooperative arrangement among ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News and NBC. The organizations rotate responsibility for covering the president, share production costs and distribute footage to broadcasters across the United States.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After Trump barred CNN, Politico and MS Now journalists from White House grounds on September 18, the networks collectively stopped providing pool coverage for several days before later restoring the arrangement.

Also read: Trump vs CNN: What does the Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger mean amid the feud? Key terms and what changes

How did the White House dispute begin?

The latest conflict began after President Trump accused several media outlets of publishing what he called deliberately negative coverage.

The administration revoked White House access for journalists from CNN, Politico and MS Now. The three organizations subsequently sued the administration saying that the ban violated their First Amendment rights.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to The New York Times, a federal judge later issued a temporary order blocking the restrictions. That order is scheduled to expire on Tuesday.

The antitrust investigation adds another legal front to the administration’s ongoing disputes with major news organisations.

The New York Times reported that the Trump administration has previously subpoenaed Times reporters and seized a laptop belonging to a Washington Post journalist as part of separate investigations.