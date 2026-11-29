Jerusalem/New Delhi, The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor remains strategically relevant amid conflict and disruptions to key shipping routes, but is still far from becoming operational, with missing rail links and political uncertainty in West Asia posing major challenges, experts have said.

Why the proposed India-West Asia-Europe trade route remains difficult to realise more less

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The corridor's prospects also depend on political accommodation between Israel and Arab countries, particularly Saudi Arabia, a key transit country that has not established diplomatic relations with Israel, the experts said.

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Announced during the G20 Summit in New Delhi in September 2023, IMEC was formalised through a memorandum of understanding signed by India, the US, the European Union, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, France, Germany and Italy.

The corridor envisages connecting Indian ports to the UAE by sea, before extending by rail through Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Israel, with onward maritime links to Europe. It also proposes electricity cables, digital connectivity and pipelines for clean hydrogen along the route, aiming to diversify trade and energy links.

John Calabrese, an assistant professor at American University in Washington, told PTI that IMEC "remains viable as a strategic framework, but is nowhere near becoming an operational corridor".

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{{^usCountry}} "The biggest obstacles lie along the Gulf-to-Europe leg," he said, pointing to the proposed rail connections through Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Israel, which have yet to materialise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The biggest obstacles lie along the Gulf-to-Europe leg," he said, pointing to the proposed rail connections through Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Israel, which have yet to materialise. {{/usCountry}}

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The India-UAE segment, however, is "considerably more advanced", Calabrese said over email.

He said regional conflict had reinforced the case for alternative trade routes but had also made financing, insurance and political commitments harder to secure.

Calabrese said IMEC depended on a degree of accommodation between Israel and Arab countries, although this need not necessarily take the form of formal normalisation.

Israel has diplomatic relations with the UAE and Bahrain, which normalised ties under the 2020 Abraham Accords and peace treaties with Jordan and Egypt.

Saudi Arabia, however, a key transit country for IMEC, has not established diplomatic relations with Israel and has linked any normalisation to a credible pathway towards Palestinian statehood.

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The Palestinian question has remained a central issue in the kingdom's position on relations with Israel.

"Commercial ties can survive political tensions. But an integrated land corridor, with multiple border crossings and customs arrangements? That would be less forgiving," Calabrese said.

Without progress on this front, he said, IMEC could develop in separate parts, but its full potential would remain out of reach.

According to EcoPeace Middle East, an Israel-based environmental peacebuilding organisation, the corridor remained viable.

Danni Reches, speaking on behalf of the organisation, pointed to recent activities involving energy, trade and digital connectivity projects. These include meetings of IMEC working groups, the Friends of IMEC group established by Cyprus, an Italian business-led summit in Trieste and the formation of an IMEC Ports Club in New Delhi.

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Reches said IMEC was seen not as a corridor "hampered by conflict" but as a potential framework for economic integration and greater regional cooperation.

"Connecting India, the Gulf, Israel, Jordan, the Palestinians, and Europe through mutually beneficial projects could help build incentives for cooperation," she said.

Reches said normalisation between Israel and Arab countries would be necessary for the corridor to pass through Saudi Arabia and Jordan towards Israel.

She said Saudi Arabia had conditioned cooperation with Israel on a viable pathway towards a Palestinian state, which would require the Israeli government to be open to discussing the issue.

Reches also called for Palestinian economic development and the reconstruction of Gaza to be included in the corridor's regional vision, alongside renewable energy exports and water-energy cooperation.

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On the project's commercial prospects, Calabrese said IMEC was unlikely to compete with the Suez Canal route on cost, particularly for bulk and price-sensitive cargo. Additional rail-sea transfers would raise handling costs and create logistical complications, while maritime shipping benefits from economies of scale, he said.

Its appeal would instead lie in potentially faster movement of high-value and time-sensitive goods and in providing an alternative when established routes were disrupted, he said. "Its value is therefore more strategic than strictly commercial."

Reches said IMEC was never intended to replace or compete with the Suez Canal route.

"The volume of trade will be nowhere near competing with shipping," she said, adding that the corridor could reduce transit time by up to 40 per cent compared with routes through the Suez Canal.

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The Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil and gas shipments, suffered severe disruption after US and Israeli military operations against Iran began on February 28.

Meanwhile, Houthi attacks and threats to commercial shipping in and around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which links the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden, have added to security concerns along another important maritime route.

Cauvery Ganapathy, climate and energy fellow at the Observer Research Foundation Middle East in Dubai, said IMEC's long-term potential for India's energy and supply-chain security should be assessed separately from its immediate feasibility amid the regional conflict.

"IMEC is, in fact, far more feasible as a long-term component of India's energy and supply-chain security than any assessment of its near-term viability in the shadow of kinetic conflict in the region would at the moment suggest," she told PTI.

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She said private investment would be essential for developing the corridor's interconnected infrastructure, but investors would need both assured demand and political stability.

Rajeev Agarwal, a New Delhi-based strategic affairs and security analyst, said IMEC should not be viewed primarily as an initiative to ensure India's energy security, as crude oil would likely continue to move through existing routes, including the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz.

"Where IMEC can be extremely useful and efficient is in the movement of fast-moving goods, especially food, medicines, electronics, textiles, MSME products, etc," Agarwal said.

He said the corridor could help India handle rising trade volumes with Europe, particularly following the signing of the India-UK free trade agreement and the conclusion of negotiations on the India-European Union trade deal.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.