Wichita Stryker Sports Complex: What we know about the incident that left multiple people injured

Update (5:47 p.m. EDT): Wichita police have confirmed a "mass casualty incident" at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita, Kansas, after reports that a vehicle struck multiple people on the soccer fields.

Major incident at Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita, Kansas. (UnSplash)

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"WPD is investigating a mass casualty incident involving a vehicle. There is no further ongoing threat at this time. We will provide further updates when we have additional information," Wichita police said in a post on X.

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The number of victims has not been confirmed.

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Initial report: Multiple people were reportedly injured in an incident at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita, Kansas, on Saturday.

According to local news outlet KWCH, a witness reported that a black pickup truck drove through youth soccer fields and struck multiple people.

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{{^usCountry}} Emergency responders were reportedly providing medical assistance at the scene. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Emergency responders were reportedly providing medical assistance at the scene. {{/usCountry}}

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As of the latest report available, officials had not confirmed the full number of injured people or the severity of their injuries.

Flag Football Championship game canceled

The inaugural KSHSAA Girls Flag Football State Championship, scheduled to take place at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita, Kansas, on Saturday, has been canceled following an incident at the venue.

"Due to a situation at Stryker Sports Complex, the Flag Football Championship game is cancelled. More information will be released soon," St. James Thunder Athletics & Activities said in a post on X.

Wichita Mayor responds

In a Facebook post, Wichita Mayor Lily Wu said, "I'm heartbroken by reports of a tragic incident at Stryker Sports Complex. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected, especially the children and families involved."

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"First responders are on the scene, and I ask everyone please avoid the area while they work. Please keep these families in your prayers. More information will be shared as it becomes available."