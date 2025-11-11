Will the government shutdown end today? Latest on the final Senate vote amid new deal

A fresh ray of hope to end the ongoing government shutdown in the United States came Sunday after eight Democrat Senators switched over and supported a new deal to end the ongoing government shutdown, which is now in the 41st day. Senator Bill Cassidy speaks to reporters along the Ohio Clock Corridor on November 10 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.(Getty Images via AFP)

With a key vote on the shutdown taking place late on Sunday evening, a deal to end the shutdown could be passed soon. Senate Majority Leader John Thune announced on Monday that a vote on the new deal to keep the government funded till January 2026 could be voted on "as soon as Monday," i.e. today. On Sunday, the Senate voted on advancing the deal, but several key steps remain before a final vote.

The US Congress will have to complete several procedural formalities before the new funding bill can be tabled in the House for a final vote. Once the bill is passed and approved by the House, it will require the signature of President Trump to formally end the shutdown.

What Is The New Senate Deal Backed By Eight Democrats?

The new Senate deal is backed by eight Democrat Senators, who have guaranteed support on the GOP spending bill in exchange for a vote on the child tax credit in December.

The eight senators who broke ranks and supported the deal were: Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nevada) John Fetterman (D-Pennsylvania) Maggie Hassan (D-New Hampshire) Jeanne Shaheen (D-New Hampshire) Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) Jacky Rosen (D-Nevada) Angus King (Independent-Maine, caucuses with Democrats).

Trump Says He Supports New Deal To End Shutdown

President Donald Trump said on Monday that he supports the new Senate deal to end the ongoing government shutdown, officially the longest ever. He also said he will sign the bill when it comes to him after being passed to the Senate.

“Well, it depends what deal we’re talking about, but if it’s the deal I heard about … they want to change the deal a little bit, but I would say so,” Trump said.

“I think, based on everything I’m hearing, they haven’t changed anything, and we have support from enough Democrats, and we’re going to be opening up our country. It’s too bad it was closed, but we’ll be opening up our country very quickly.”