Will it rain on Election Day? Weather forecast for key battleground states

As millions await the fast-approaching Election Day, weather forecasts hint at rain in some of the key battleground states. While severe conditions hold the potential to impact voter turnout, the majority of states are predicted to have mild weather on Tuesday. Voters cast their votes during early voting in the U.S. presidential election at a polling station in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. November 3, 2024. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook(REUTERS)

Will it rain on Election Day?

Most of the US states will see fairly good conditions, according to forecasters, per USA Today. However, persistent rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in the swing states of Michigan and Wisconsin. Despite the grey skies, the conditions would not be serious enough to affect voters on the way to cast their ballots. “People should be able to get out there without major weather disruptions,” AccuWeather senior meteorologist Paul Pastelok told the outlet.

Among the seven swing states, Wisconsin and Michigan face tight polling between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. While rain is expected in the two battleground states, it won't disrupt voters, according to Pastelok. In Wisconsin, the morning rainfall will dry out as the day goes on, while Michigan could see showers at any time during the day. Voters in Iowa and Minnesota can avoid wetter conditions if they cast their ballots later in the day.

Does weather impact voting?

Evan Myers, senior vice president at AccuWeather, told the outlet, “The impact weather has on voting is not as significant or impactful as it once was because so many people are now voting early in person or by mail.” “A majority of people still vote on Election Day, but there are a lot more people voting early,” Myers, who is an expert on election weather, continued, adding, “The impacts from extreme weather that happened weeks ago will likely have a bigger impact on voting, compared to the actual weather on Election Day.”