Will Trump and Rubio fire Kimberly Guilfoyle?$100,000 claim puts Greece ambassador under scrutiny: Reports

US President Donald Trump is thinking about removing Kimberly Guilfoyle as US ambassador to Greece. This follows a series of embarrassing reports about her conduct.

Kimberly Guilfoyle is under pressure as Trump weighs whether to fire her as US ambassador to Greece. (Bloomberg)

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As per AP, a senior US official said Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are “extremely pissed off” by her reported conduct. The official said they would likely decide what to do this week, after Monday’s federal holiday. Trump is expected to decide soon.

As per CNN, Trump did not defend Guilfoyle when asked about the claims on Friday. “I just heard about it. Too bad. I mean, I don’t know,” Trump said. “I just heard a little bit about it. I don’t know too much, but she was always very nice.”

What are the claims against her?

Reports say Guilfoyle took expensive gifts as ambassador. She asked for money in return for giving access to administration figures before she was confirmed.

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{{^usCountry}} Wall Street Journal has reported on Guilfoyle’s questionable conduct since late September. Its first report said she told guests at a reception that the US could undermine the Greek government if it chose to. The report also said she promoted the business interests of one Greek construction and energy company, and let its lobbyist into private diplomatic meetings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wall Street Journal has reported on Guilfoyle’s questionable conduct since late September. Its first report said she told guests at a reception that the US could undermine the Greek government if it chose to. The report also said she promoted the business interests of one Greek construction and energy company, and let its lobbyist into private diplomatic meetings. {{/usCountry}}

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The Journal later reported, citing text messages, that she asked a Trump donor to pay a $100,000 credit card bill just before her confirmation hearing. It said she promised him access to administration officials if he did. The reports also said that she was enraged about not being invited to a Greek-themed event at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. She demanded to attend and boasted about luxury travel to France with energy company executives.

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Also read: Who is Eric Deters? Kimberly Guilfoyle sought funds from Kentucky MAGA donor in exchange of favors, report claims

The $100,000 text message claim

Eric Deters, a former Trump donor, said Guilfoyle asked him in a text message to wire her $100,000 to pay off an American Express card. He said this was in the days before her Senate confirmation. Deters did not send the money because he did not have the liquid assets at the time.

A lawyer for Guilfoyle told The Wall Street Journal that she disputed the messages are real. According to CNN, Guilfoyle told administration officials last week that she did not send them.

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Also read: Kimberly Guilfoyle controversy explained: Who is the mystery man linked to Trump’s Greece ambassador?

What Guilfoyle’s side has said

Guilfoyle has not spoken directly about the reports. Her lawyer has said she did nothing wrong, and the US embassy in Athens has quietly shown support for her.

How Rubio and Vance reacted

According to The AP, Rubio defended Guilfoyle after the first report. On Wednesday, he said: “Our ambassador has been a strong ambassador here.”

But on Thursday, before leaving Athens, Rubio got angry with journalists, as per AP. He said he did not know if the claims were true. “You guys walk around thinking that because some source told you something and you reported it, it’s the gospel. It’s not the gospel. It’s not the gospel for me. That’s not the way we do things,” Rubio said.

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CNN says Vice President JD Vance held back on Friday. He said he would not “try people in the court of public opinion.” But he added: “Of course I don’t like anybody selling access to another government official, certainly a high-level government official.” He also said: “Let’s see what the truth is. And obviously, if there was something bad that happened, then people have to suffer consequences for it.”

According to AP, a second US official said the State Department’s inspector general is looking into the claims. The official could not say if a formal investigation had begun.

Guilfoyle is a former Fox News Channel host and California prosecutor. She was once engaged to Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr., for four years.