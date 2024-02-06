Wisconsin bartender, her husband brutally shot dead inside bar, suspect on the run

A Wisconsin bartender and her husband were fatally shot inside a sports bar last week. Authorities are now looking for the person responsible for the double homicide. Gina Weingart, 37, and Emerson Weingart, 33 got married just last summer (Gina Lynn Weingart/Facebook)

According to Elkhorn police, Sports Page Barr worker Gina Weingart, 37, and Emerson Weingart, 33, died after being shot a little after midnight. The couple got married only last summer. Law enforcement arrived to find the couple dead, but the suspect had fled.

Sports Page Barr owner, Jordan Barr, took to Facebook to talk about the incident, saying “some coward came into the bar and opened fire.” “Our bartender, Gina, and her husband Emerson, both dear friends of ours, were taken from all of us this morning. The Sports Page Barr staff and regulars have always been more than a tight knit group, a family. Before Gina joined our staff, her and Emerson started coming in and very quickly became close with all of us, staff and patrons alike,” he wrote.

“When I eventually offered Gina a part time job, they were already a part of the family. Their lives were just beginning, and I believe I speak for our entire Sports Page family by saying we are absolutely devastated by what happened. It is a despicable act of violence that has shaken all of us to our core,” he added.

No motive behind the crime has been revealed yet.

Emerson’s father, Jeff Weingart, said he hopes someone comes forward with information that will help police arrest the suspect. “It’s gut-wrenching,” he told WIS. “Somebody saw them. Somebody saw them. I don’t care, you don’t pull something like that off.”

“I can’t believe that it was just her and him in the bar. So somebody saw them, and somebody had to give a description of them, and somebody had to see the car when he drove away, and they better find him,” he added.