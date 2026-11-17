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Zelenskiy says Ukraine held new talks with US, European officials on peace prospects

UKRAINE-CRISIS-ZELENSKIY:Zelenskiy says Ukraine held new talks with US, European officials on peace prospects

Published on: Nov 17, 2026, 00:54:54 IST
Reuters |
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Nov 16 - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Ukraine had held new online talks with US presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as well as European representatives, on the prospects of ending the war with Russia.

Zelenskiy says Ukraine held new talks with US, European officials on peace prospects
Zelenskiy says Ukraine held new talks with US, European officials on peace prospects

Zelenskiy, speaking in his nightly video address, also said Ukraine had intelligence that Russia was planning major strikes on Ukrainian targets on Monday evening, overnight and on Tuesday.

The talks came less than a week after US, Ukrainian and Russian officials held their first three-way talks in nine months in Abu Dhabi.

"Diplomatic processes are actively underway and we hope that these efforts will not be in vain," Zelenskiy said. "Our team is working in the most constructive manner possible."

Zelenskiy said European representatives, including from France, Germany, Britain, Italy and Poland, took part in full and would be represented in the same way in future meetings with Russian negotiators.

He said the discussion was "not easy", without elaborating. But he said all had agreed to meet at talks in Berlin with the "Coalition of the Willing" countries supporting Ukraine.

In his remarks, Zelenskiy cited a report from Ukraine's HUR Main Intelligence Directorate in saying there were new supplies of "dozens" of North Korean ballistic missiles being provided to Russia each month.

"This is extremely dangerous and not only for Ukraine," he said. "By using its ballistic missiles in this war, North Korea is making its weapons more effective. This creates additional challenges for the entire region around Korea."

Zelenskiy also said of the intelligence pointing to potential imminent Russian strikes: "Those in Russia must know that for every act of evil they commit, there will be a just response from us."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
jared kushner
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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