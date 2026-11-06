Trump holds call with mediator Qatar's Emir on de-escalation in Iran war

US President Donald Trump spoke with Qatar’s leader by phone about efforts to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East, part of a flurry of recent diplomatic efforts to prevent a renewal of all out war with Iran.

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani

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The US leader and Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed Qatar’s efforts to resolve the differences between the sides and secure a comprehensive agreement to end the conflict, the emir’s office said on Friday.

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Sheikh Tamim stressed the importance of dialogue as a means to settle disputes, alongside the need for freedom of maritime navigation and security of energy supplies, a reference to the restrictions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read | Iran sends nuclear proposal to US through Qatar, sets seven conditions for negotiations: Report

Qatar is acting as the chief mediator between Washington and Tehran during a period of intense diplomatic activity to try to end the war, which is now into its ninth month. Qatari officials had been shuttling back and forth between Doha and the Iranian capital to solidify a potential deal in the run up to the US midterm elections on Tuesday, which saw the Democrats take control of Congress in a landslide win over Trump’s Republican party.

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{{^usCountry}} In the aftermath of the vote, Trump said he had no immediate plans to launch strikes on Iran, sending oil prices lower. Brent crude has plunged below $100 for the first time since September as investors wager that the Democratic sweep eases the prospect of a return to all-out fighting, which Trump had repeatedly threatened before the vote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the aftermath of the vote, Trump said he had no immediate plans to launch strikes on Iran, sending oil prices lower. Brent crude has plunged below $100 for the first time since September as investors wager that the Democratic sweep eases the prospect of a return to all-out fighting, which Trump had repeatedly threatened before the vote. {{/usCountry}}

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In other recent diplomatic moves, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi discussed “efforts aimed at establishing stability in the region” in separate phone calls with his Saudi and Qatari counterparts on Thursday, according to a statement on his official Telegram channel. He also spoke to his opposite numbers in the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Kuwait, Cyprus and Jordan.

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Mohsen Rezaee, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, according to a statement on Russia’s presidential website. Rezaee delivered a message from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei addressed to Putin, Iran’s state-run IRIB reported, without giving more details.