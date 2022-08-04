US president Joe Biden signs executive order to protect travel for abortion
President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order aimed in part at making it easier for women seeking abortions to travel between states to obtain access to the procedure.
More specifically, one of the directives Biden will issue will allow states that have not outlawed abortion to apply for specific Medicaid waivers that would, in effect, help them treat women who have traveled from out of state.
The order will also call on health care providers to comply with federal nondiscrimination laws and streamline the collection of key data and information on maternal health at the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The details were described by senior administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the executive order ahead of a formal announcement.
Also read: Biden, Putin appease with statements as talks on nuclear arms start at U.N
Biden described as a “health care crisis” the Supreme Court's decision overturning the landmark 1973 ruling Roe vs. Wade, and “every part of the federal government does its part at this critical moment where women's health and lives are on line.”
The order came one day after Kansas voters protected the right to abortion in the conservative state, an outcome that Biden celebrated.
Biden signed the order from the White House residence, where he continues to isolate with a rebound case of COVID-19. He participated virtually in a meeting led by Vice President Kamala Harris.
“I wish I was with you in person, quite frankly,” Biden said. “But I'm getting there.”
The new order nonetheless falls short of what many Democratic lawmakers and abortion advocacy groups have demanded of the Biden administration. One chief ask has been for Biden to declare a public health emergency on abortion, which White House officials have said would do little to free up federal resources or activate new legal authorities.
Also read: US sues Idaho over abortion law, cites medical treatment
Wednesday’s order is the latest in a series of executive actions from the Biden administration since the constitutional right to an abortion was eliminated in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in June.
Separately, on Tuesday, the Justice Department sued Idaho over its statute that criminalizes abortions, with Attorney General Merrick Garland arguing that it violates federal law.
Near the end of Biden's remarks, he once again called on Congress to codify Roe vs. Wade into law.
“If Congress fails to act, the people of this country need to elect senators and representatives who will restore Roe and protect the right to privacy, freedom and equality.”
-
UN chief to launch 'fact-finding' mission over bombed Ukraine prison
The UN secretary-general announced Wednesday Antonio Guterres will launch a fact-finding mission to uncover the "truths" about a jail where dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war died in a bombing strike last week. Kyiv and Moscow have traded blame over the strikes on the prison in Kremlin-controlled Olenivka in eastern Ukraine. The prison attack left over 50 people killed.
-
G7 warns China against escalatory response to Pelosi’s visit
WASHINGTON Ramping up the diplomatic offensive against China, while providing it a signal of reassurance, G7 countries and the European Union have said that there is “no justification” to use Nancy Pelosi's visit as a “pretext for aggressive military activity” in the Taiwan Strait, called Beijing's actions destabilising, and reiterated that there had been no change in the “one-China policy” or “basic positions” on Taiwan of the G7 members.
-
Explained: A look at the missile that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri
Top Taliban leaders meet to deliberate on US claims of killing Al Qaeda chief “It can do enough damage to destroy most targets such as vehicles and buildings while not doing enough damage to level city blocks and cause significant civilian casualties,” Brobst said. The U.S. military has routinely used Hellfire missiles to kill high-value targets, including a senior al-Qaida leader in Syria last year, and al-Qaida propagandist Anwar al-Awlaki in Yemen in 2011.
-
Iran nuclear deal: US envoy confirms Vienna trip to restart negotiations
The US State Department's pointman on talks with Iran, Rob Malley, announced Wednesday that he was headed to Vienna to resume negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program that have been stuck for months on key final details. "Our expectations are in check, but the United States welcomes EU efforts and is prepared for a good faith attempt to reach a deal," Malley tweeted.
-
First Ukrainian grain shipment sails through Istanbul
The first shipment of grain from Ukraine since the Kremlin's invasion five months ago sailed through Istanbul on Wednesday under a landmark deal designed to help alleviate a global food crisis sparked by the war. The Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni's voyage from the Black Sea port of Odessa to Lebanon is being watched closely for signs of how the first agreement signed by Moscow and Kyiv since Russia invaded its pro-Western neighbour holds.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics