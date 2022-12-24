Home / World News / US relations in ‘ice age’: Russia’s ambassador to Washington

US relations in ‘ice age’: Russia’s ambassador to Washington

world news
Published on Dec 24, 2022 06:03 AM IST

US-Russia ties have fallen to their lowest point in decades amid the fallout from Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, and the consequent imposition of Western sanctions.

TOPSHOT - A local resident distributes to her neighbours hot food brought by volunteers in the yard of a residential building in the de-occupied town of Izyum, Kharkiv region on December 22, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK / AFP)
TOPSHOT - A local resident distributes to her neighbours hot food brought by volunteers in the yard of a residential building in the de-occupied town of Izyum, Kharkiv region on December 22, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK / AFP)
Agencies |

MOSCOW/KYIV: Russia’s ambassador to the US on Friday compared the state of US-Russia relations to an “ice age”, and said that the risk of a clash between the two countries was “high”, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported.

TASS cited Anatoly Antonov as saying that it was hard to say when talks on strategic dialogue between the two sides could resume, but that talks on prisoner swaps had been “effective” and would continue.

US-Russia ties have fallen to their lowest point in decades amid the fallout from Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, and the consequent imposition of Western sanctions.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sounded another defiant note on his return to his nation’s capital on Friday following his wartime visit to the US, saying his forces are “working toward victory” even as Russia warned that there would be no end to the war until it achieved its military aims.

Zelensky posted on his Telegram account that he’s in his Kyiv office following his US trip that secured a new $1.8 billion military aid package, and pledged that “we’ll overcome everything.“

Zelensky’s return comes amid relentless Russian artillery, rocket and mortar fire as well as airstrikes on the eastern and southern fronts and elsewhere in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the war would end at the negotiating table once the “special military operation“ achieves “the goals that the Russian Federation has set,” adding that “a significant headway has been made on demilitarisation of Ukraine.”

The Kremlin spokesman said no reported Ukrainian peace plan can succeed without taking into account “the realities of today that can’t be ignored” — a reference to Moscow’s demand that Ukraine recognize Russia’s sovereignty over the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed in 2014, as well as other territorial gains.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states russia
united states russia

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out