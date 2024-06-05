 US to comment only after final results from India elections: State Dept | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US to comment only after final results from India elections: State Dept

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 05, 2024 08:41 AM IST

“What we have seen over the past six weeks is the largest democratic exercise in history,” spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

The United States will wait for the final results from India's general elections to offer a definitive comment, the US State Department has said.

FILE: US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller (AP)
FILE: US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller (AP)

“The election results have not been finalised. So we will wait for the finalisation of those results before we offer any definitive comment. I am also not going to comment on winners. What is important for us, and what we have seen over the past six weeks, is the largest democratic exercise in history as the Indian people came to the polls,” Miller said at a press briefing.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Also Read | Lok Sabha polls final result: BJP wins 240 seats, Congress 99; check full list

“On behalf of the United States, we want to congratulate the Government of India and the voters there, for successfully completing and participating in such a massive electoral undertaking. We look forward to seeing the final results,” he added.

Miller was also asked if there was any “interference” from the West, including the US, in the Indian elections. Replying in the negative, he stated that expressing views with foreign governments privately or publicly, is not an attempt to "influence" elections anywhere.

Also Read | ‘Air of invincibility pierced': What foreign press said on Lok Sabha election results

“We will always express our views openly and clearly. We express them with foreign governments privately and, when we have things that we are concerned about, we also express them publicly, including from this podium. That's what I have done. But that, in no way, is an attempt to influence an election in India or anywhere else,” he noted.

Further, Miller expected that the “close partnership” between the two nations will continue.

Also Read | Election results: How many Muslim candidates won the Lok Sabha polls 2024?

"There is a great partnership, both at the government level and at the people-to-people level, and I fully expect that to continue," he stated.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US to comment only after final results from India elections: State Dept
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
Advertisement