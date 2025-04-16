US Vice President JD Vance announces visit to India, to meet PM Modi

US Vice President JD Vance and the second family will travel to India and Italy from April 18 to April 24. The Vice President will discuss shared economic and geopolitical priorities with leaders in each country. In India, Vice President JD Vance will hold a meeting with Prime Minister Modi.(PMO)

The US Vice President will travel to Italy this week and then to India, a spokesperson for Vance said. Vance's wife, Usha Vance, will accompany her on the trip. The daughter of Indian immigrants, she is the first Indian-American to be the second lady.

Vance's visit to India

The Vances are expected to bring their three young children -- Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel -- to India.

In India, the Vice President will visit New Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra and hold meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Indian officials are also working on trade talks. A senior New Delhi official told Bloomberg News that India hopes to wrap up its tariffs talks with the US in six weeks.

Vance's visit is likely to be more of a private trip, though it will have official components, the people cited above said.

The Vice President and the second family will also participate in engagements at cultural sites.

JD Vance to meet PM Meloni in Rome

In Rome, Vance is set to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni before meeting with the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, to participate in ceremonies ahead of Easter Sunday.

Vance’s trip takes him to two key US trading partners as talks ramp up over President Donald Trump’s trade agenda.

Trump imposed high levies on most major US trading partners — sparking a severe market downturn — before scaling back those plans for 90 days to give nations a chance to negotiate deals. A lower 10% rate is in place for most countries during that negotiating period.

Meloni’s meeting with Vance will follow her own visit to Washington to meet Trump at the White House on Thursday, a trip aimed at securing tariff relief for the European Union.