JD Vance drops Ohio State's college football championship trophy at White House—Trump's face says it all| Video

Vice President JD Vance accidentally dropped the college football championship trophy during Ohio State’s visit to the White House on Monday, where the team was celebrating their national title. The mishap unfolded in front of the entire team and President Donald Trump, who was caught on camera visibly wincing at the moment. JD Vance accidentally dropped Ohio State's college football championship trophy at White House in front of the team and Donald Trump.(AP)

What happened?

As JD Vance reached for the trophy, he grabbed it awkwardly, causing it to split into two pieces. The base slipped from his hands and clattered to the ground. Fortunately, Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, standing beside the Vice President, quickly caught the upper half before it could fall too. Vance bent down to recover the base, but players nearby looked visibly stunned. Even Trump was seen cringing as the mishap unfolded.

Reactions -

The incident quickly went viral on social media, sparking reactions.

“At the White House, Vice President JD Vance tried to lift the CFP Championship Trophy, and it broke apart in his hands. A perfect metaphor for the Trump administration,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “JD Vance trying hold up the trophy of The Ohio State championship football team didn't go so well. Looks like bro broke it and dropped it. This guy is an embarrassment.”

A third person commented, “HAHAHA! JD Vance just broke the College Football National Championship trophy while meeting with The Ohio State University team. Utterly embarrassing.”

Another person wrote, “JD Vance has a slight fumble with the trophy. LMAO!!! Comedy gold must watch!!”

Vance Reacts -

Vance later responded on X after the ceremony, joking: “I didn’t want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy so I decided to break it.”