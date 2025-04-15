Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

JD Vance drops Ohio State's college football championship trophy at White House—Trump's face says it all| Video

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 15, 2025 03:48 AM IST

JD Vance accidentally dropped the college football championship trophy during Ohio State's visit to White House. Donald Trump was seen wincing at the moment.

Vice President JD Vance accidentally dropped the college football championship trophy during Ohio State’s visit to the White House on Monday, where the team was celebrating their national title. The mishap unfolded in front of the entire team and President Donald Trump, who was caught on camera visibly wincing at the moment.

JD Vance accidentally dropped Ohio State's college football championship trophy at White House in front of the team and Donald Trump.(AP)
JD Vance accidentally dropped Ohio State's college football championship trophy at White House in front of the team and Donald Trump.(AP)

What happened?

As JD Vance reached for the trophy, he grabbed it awkwardly, causing it to split into two pieces. The base slipped from his hands and clattered to the ground. Fortunately, Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, standing beside the Vice President, quickly caught the upper half before it could fall too. Vance bent down to recover the base, but players nearby looked visibly stunned. Even Trump was seen cringing as the mishap unfolded.

Also Read: Donald Trump mulls exempting auto parts from 25% tariffs after intense lobbying

Reactions -

The incident quickly went viral on social media, sparking reactions.

“At the White House, Vice President JD Vance tried to lift the CFP Championship Trophy, and it broke apart in his hands. A perfect metaphor for the Trump administration,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “JD Vance trying hold up the trophy of The Ohio State championship football team didn't go so well. Looks like bro broke it and dropped it. This guy is an embarrassment.”

A third person commented, “HAHAHA! JD Vance just broke the College Football National Championship trophy while meeting with The Ohio State University team. Utterly embarrassing.”

Another person wrote, “JD Vance has a slight fumble with the trophy. LMAO!!! Comedy gold must watch!!”

Also Read: Harvard University rejects Trump's demands, risks $9 billion in federal funding

Vance Reacts -

Vance later responded on X after the ceremony, joking: “I didn’t want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy so I decided to break it.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / JD Vance drops Ohio State's college football championship trophy at White House—Trump's face says it all| Video
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On