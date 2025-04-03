Trump to be ditched by his own VP? JD Vance hints at running for US Prez in 2028, reveals what future holds for Musk

US Vice President JD Vance on Thursday revealed that he could run for president in 2028 after discussing the matter with Donald Trump. He also gave an update about what role billionaire Elon Musk would play in the Trump government after his exit as the DOGE head. US VP JD Vance with President Donald Trump and DOGE head Elon Musk(Bloomberg)

Speaking to Fox & Friends, the US Vice President discussed 2028 election, stating that he will speak with Trump once they reach that stage, and they will take a joint decision regarding what they want to do. “But the way that I think about it is, if we do a good job, the politics take care of themselves,” he said.

Highlighting the duties of his government, he mentioned that “there's so much to do” and he has not pondered about what will actually happen after 3.5 years.

Trump, 78, recently hinted at the prospect of a third term and stated that his administration is considering the constitutional problems raised by the suggestion.

In an interview with NBC News, the US President said that “one method” would be to have Vance, 40, run for president, then let him take over as vice president once he won.

According to the US Constitution's 22nd Amendment, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”

However, Trump would still have to deal with the 12th Amendment, which makes it clear that “no person constitutionally ineligible” for the presidency can be vice president.

JD Vance weighs in on Elon Musk's DOGE exit

Vance further said that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk will remain a “friend and adviser” to the Trump administration even after stepping down from his position at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Given that Musk's time with the administration was intended to be short, the billionaire is anticipated to resign at the end of next month.

After left-leaning media sites reported that Musk was resigning, Vance told Fox & Friends that “Of course, he's going to continue to be an adviser.”

According to him, Musk has done a lot of great things as his was hired to make “government more efficient”, “shrink the incredible fat bureaucracy that thwarts the will of the American people but also costs way too much money.” Vance recalled that Musk agreed to work only for six months when he was requested to play a key role in Trump government.

Musk was only permitted to hold his position as a special government employee for 130 days as per federal standards.

Meanwhile, Politico and other left-leaning commentators hailed Musk's impending departure on Wednesday as strained partnership between Trump and the Tesla CEO.

Vance rejected the reports and called them “fake news”. He promised that DOGE's work would continue even after Musk's departure.

“The work of DOGE is not even close to done. The work of Elon is not even close to done. DOGE has got a lot of work to do … that work is going to continue after Elon leaves,” the VP added.