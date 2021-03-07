US will do what’s necessary to defend itself after attack in Iraq: Defense secretary Lloyd Austin Lloyd Austin
The United States will do what it sees as necessary to defend its interests after a rocket attack last week against Iraq's Ain al-Sada airbase, which hosts American, coalition and Iraqi forces, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Sunday.
Speaking on ABC's "This Week" program, Austin said the United States is urging Iraq to quickly investigate the incident at the base located in western Anbar province and determine who was responsible. U.S. officials have said the incident fit the profile of a strike by Iran-backed militia.
"We'll strike, if that's what we think we need to do, at a time and place of our own choosing. We demand the right to protect our troops," Austin said.
Asked if Iran had been given a message that U.S. retaliation would not constitute an escalation, Austin said that Iran is fully capable of assessing the strike and U.S activities.
"What they should draw from this, again, is that we're going to defend our troops and our response will be thoughtful. It will be appropriate," Austin said. "We would hope that they would choose to do the right things."
There were no reports of injuries among U.S. service personnel after the attack but an American civilian contractor died after suffering a "cardiac episode" while sheltering from the rockets, the Pentagon said.
Iraqi officials said 10 rockets landed at the base but the Pentagon was more guarded, saying there were 10 "impacts." It said the rockets appeared to have been fired from multiple sites east of the base, which also was targeted last year by a ballistic missile attack directly from Iran.
U.S. forces carried out air strikes against facilities at a border control point in Syria used by Iranian-backed militias including Kata'ib Hezbollah and Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada in February.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain will do all it can to secure permanent release of Zaghari-Ratcliffe: PM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swiss agree to outlaw facial coverings in 'burqa ban' vote
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Report says Japan planning to send armed forces to East China Sea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France ramps up weekend Covid-19 vaccinations after slow start
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Key players in trial of ex-officer charged in George Floyd's death
- Chauvin's trial, one of the highest-profile criminal cases in Minnesota history, is taking place during a global pandemic that has had a dramatic impact.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, China friends, but ‘rights and wrongs’ of border friction clear: Wang Yi
- India has consistently denied China’s allegation of provoking friction along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and have said that Chinese border troops were the first to trespass across the disputed boundary, triggering the faceoff and deaths of border troops on both sides.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moderna reaches supply deal with Philippines for 13 million vaccine doses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU nations got a third of Moderna Covid-19 shots so far, data show
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mexican camp that was symbol of migrant misery empties out under Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong: 4 people fall ill after receiving China's Sinovac Covid vaccine jabs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US will do what’s necessary to defend itself after attack in Iraq: Lloyd Austin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Workers worry about safety, stress as US states ease mask rules
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Iran, Russia to be part of new US push to find settlement in Afghanistan
- Soon after Blinken’s letter was accessed by Afghanistan’s Tolo News on Sunday afternoon, the US special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, spoke over the phone with external affairs minister S Jaishankar to discuss the peace process.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
George Floyd's friends reflect on his striving, at times stumbling life
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK schools to reopen, backed by frequent Covid-19 testing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox