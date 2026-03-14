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    US-Israeli strikes damage historic monuments in Iran as tensions continue in Middle East

    Notably, Tehran's Golestan Palace and Isfahan's Naghsh-e Jahan Square were affected, with UNESCO expressing concern over the preservation of these sites.

    Updated on: Mar 14, 2026 4:36 PM IST
    AFP
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    Iran's cultural heritage and tourism ministry said Saturday at least 56 museums and historic sites across the country have been damaged, as the Middle East war entered its 15th day.

    In Tehran, US-Israeli strikes damaged the UNESCO-listed Golestan Palace in the early days of the conflict, local media reported. (REUTERS)
    In Tehran, US-Israeli strikes damaged the UNESCO-listed Golestan Palace in the early days of the conflict, local media reported. (REUTERS)

    In Tehran, US-Israeli strikes damaged the UNESCO-listed Golestan Palace in the early days of the conflict, local media reported.

    The palace complex is one of the oldest sites in the Iranian capital and once served as the residence of the Qajar dynasty.

    The ministry said Tehran has recorded the highest number of damaged monuments, with 19 suffering varying levels of harm.

    The vast Naghsh-e Jahan Square, a 17th-century architectural jewel in the heart of the central Iranian city of Isfahan, has also been damaged.

    In the port of Siraf, in Bushehr province, several houses were hit in the historic quarter, home to many century-old buildings.

    UNESCO, the UN's culture agency, told AFP on Friday it was concerned about hundreds of historic sites in Iran, Israel and Lebanon that have been damaged or threatened by the war.

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    News/World News/US-Israeli Strikes Damage Historic Monuments In Iran As Tensions Continue In Middle East
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