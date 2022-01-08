Vaccine-sceptic French lawmaker dies after contracting Covid-19

French lawmaker Jose Evrard, whose vaccine-sceptic far-right party had opposed government measures to control the spread of COVID-19, has died after contracting the coronavirus, the president of the parliament said on Friday.

It was unclear whether Evrard, who was 76, had refused to be vaccinated himself. He had expressed support on social media for protesters against Covid-19 curbs and health measures.

"To his wife, his children, his relatives, as well as his colleagues and collaborators, I send my heartfelt thoughts," President of the National Assembly Richard Ferrand said on Twitter.

Representing the Pas-de-Calais region in Northern France, Evrard was one of three lawmakers affiliated with the far-right splinter party "Debout la France" (Stand up, France). Its founder Nicolas Dupont-Aignan is one of France's most prominent anti-vaccination activists.

In October, Evrard co-signed a parliamentary motion demanding that a committee of inquiry be set up to look into potential side effects of Covid-19 vaccines.

