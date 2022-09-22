Video: Iran protesters set fire to police station as hijab unrest spreads

Protesters in Iran's capital Tehran and several other cities in the country torched police stations and vehicles on Thursday as unrest triggered after the death of Mahsa Amini intensified for the sixth day. Mahsa Amini, 22, died last week after being arrested for not wearing hijab by the morality police.

Mahsa Amini's death has resulted in the worst protests in Iran since 2019 spreading to at least 50 cities and towns.

In videos shared on a Twitter account 1500tasvir, which focuses on Iran protests and has around 100,000 followers, protesters could be seen shouting "We will die, we will die but we'll get Iran back" near a police station after it was set on fire.

Another police station was set ablaze in the capital Tehran, Reuters reported.

With no sign of the protests easing, Iran restricted access to the internet. Women have been heavily present in the protests, with many waving or burning their hijabs, or cutting their hair in public.

