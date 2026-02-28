Videos show missile attacks at US Navy base, residential towers in Bahrain
The Bahrain Interior Ministry late on Saturday said several residential buildings in Bahrain capital were hit in the Iranian strikes.
Several residential buildings and US bases in Bahrain were target of fresh drone attacks even as the tensions escalate in the Middle East amid an ongoing conflict between Iran and US-Israel alliance.
The Bahrain Interior Ministry late late on Saturday confirmed that several residential buildings in Bahrain capital were hit in aerial attacks. The attack comes even as Iran vowed retaliatory strikes against US targets in the region. However, there was no immediate confirmation from Tehran claiming responsibility for the attack.
"There are sirens blazing around. We have taken shelter inside the buildings. The (aerial) attacks have been mostly constrained around the airport and the US base. My son, who lives in the other part of the city, has been hearing the blasts and is trapped," Shamshul, an Indian resident, who lives in Bahrain, told HT over phone call.
Videos shared on social media showed drones targeting residential buildings and sites near the US bases in Bahrain. NBC confirmed that US Navy service center in Bahrain was target of what was believed to be possible Iranian strikes.
While officials confirmed to NBC that there are is damage to the US base, there are no reported American casualties or any clarity on the damage to the base.
Another video showed a drone attack at a residential tower in Bahrain. There is no official figure from the Bahrain government on casualties or injuries so far.