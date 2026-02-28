Videos show missile attacks at US Navy base, residential towers in Bahrain

Several residential buildings and US bases in Bahrain were target of fresh drone attacks even as the tensions escalate in the Middle East amid an ongoing conflict between Iran and US-Israel alliance. Smoke rises after reported Iranian missile attacks, following strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran, in Manama, Bahrain. (REUTERS)

The Bahrain Interior Ministry late late on Saturday confirmed that several residential buildings in Bahrain capital were hit in aerial attacks. The attack comes even as Iran vowed retaliatory strikes against US targets in the region. However, there was no immediate confirmation from Tehran claiming responsibility for the attack.

"There are sirens blazing around. We have taken shelter inside the buildings. The (aerial) attacks have been mostly constrained around the airport and the US base. My son, who lives in the other part of the city, has been hearing the blasts and is trapped," Shamshul, an Indian resident, who lives in Bahrain, told HT over phone call.