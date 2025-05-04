Warren Buffett to retire: Here's Berkshire CEO's net worth, stock portfolio, properties and more

Warren Buffett announced on Saturday that he plans to retire by the end of this year and will recommend to Berkshire Hathaway’s board that Greg Abel should become CEO. The 94-year-old was speaking to hundreds of shareholders at the company's annual meeting. According to Forbes' real-time billionaire list, Buffett is currently the fifth-richest person in the world, behind Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Larry Ellison. Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, said he will retire this year(AFP)

Here's Warren Buffett's net worth

Warren Buffett’s net worth is estimated at $169 billion, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Forbes lists it at $168.2 billion. His wealth has grown by $16.4 billion in 2025, per Investopedia, making him the only top 10 billionaire to increase his fortune this year amid market turbulence.

Read More: Warren Buffett to retire: Here's who will replace him as Berkshire Hathaway's CEO?

A major chunk of his net worth comes from his ownership of approximately 206,363 Class A shares of Berkshire Hathaway, as noted in a November 2024 filing. Buffett has pledged to give away most of his fortune, primarily to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Stock portfolio

Warren Buffett, as chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, oversees a $267 billion equity portfolio as of late 2024, WhaleWisdom.com reported, citing 13F filings.

Here are some major stocks Buffett holds:

- Apple

- American Express

- Bank of America

- Coca-Cola

- Chevron

- Occidental Petroleum, Sirius XM, VeriSign

- DaVita

- Amazon

- Japanese Trading Companies (Itochu, Marubeni, Mitsubishi, Mitsui, Sumitomo)

- Constellation Brands, Domino’s Pizza

Read More: Warren Buffett slams US tariffs as ‘big mistake’ in major trade advice to Trump; ‘Not right, not wise’

Warren Buffett's property investments

Warren Buffett has lived in the same Omaha, Nebraska, home since 1958, which he purchased for $31,500. The 6,570-square-foot, five-bedroom house is now valued at approximately $1.4 million, per public records cited by Business Insider. He owns a vacation home in Laguna Beach, California.