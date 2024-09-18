What do we know about new Covid variant XEC ‘spreading fast’ across Europe, US?

A new Covid-19 variant, XEC, is “rapidly spreading” and has already been detected in 27 countries, following the pandemic that severely impacted the world for over two years since its initial detection in 2019. XEC is a sublineage of the omicron variant which was initially reported in Berlin, Germany, in June.(Representational Image)

Scientists have raised concerns that the XEC variant, known for being “more contagious” is beginning to spread quickly across Europe and might soon become the dominant strain, according to a report by the Independent. Researchers had predicted in August that this variant could gain momentum within weeks to a few months.

A BBC report said the XEC variant was first identified in Germany in June and has since been detected in countries including the UK, US, Denmark, and others. Currently, over 500 samples from 27 countries, such as Poland, Norway, Luxembourg, Ukraine, Portugal, and China, have tested positive for XEC.

What do we know about the new variant?

XEC is a sublineage of the omicron variant initially reported in Berlin, Germany, in June and is now spreading “quite rapidly” across Europe, North America, and Asia, according to Covid data analyst Mike Honey.

In August, Slovenia experienced high infection rates with XEC, with over 10 per cent of Covid case samples in the country containing this variant.

XEC is a hybrid of earlier omicron subvariants KS.1.1 and KP.3.3.

What are the symptoms of XEC Covid?

According to a BBC report, the symptoms of the XEC variant are thought to be similar to those of previous cold or flu-like illnesses, including a high temperature, aches, tiredness, and a cough or sore throat.

While most people recover within a few weeks, it can sometimes take longer. Covid data analyst Mike Honey further said that "strong growth" of XEC in Denmark and Germany.

The decrease in routine testing makes it difficult to assess the current level of Covid circulation.

However, the Independent report further said that because XEC is still a sub-lineage of the omicron variant, staying current with vaccines and booster shots should provide sufficient protection against severe illness and hospitalisation. The US Centers for Disease Control & Prevention also advises maintaining good hygiene and ensuring cleaner air. Researchers have called for closer monitoring of the XEC variant to better understand its symptoms.