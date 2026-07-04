What World Cup? Italians are having the worst summer ever.

While the rest of the world revels in the tournament, Italians are purposefully ignoring it; ‘I don’t give a f—.’ Few bars in Rome are showing the World Cup and at the ones that are, only tourists are watching. ROME—The World Cup is in full swing and people the world over are having a ball. But in Rome, it’s easy to forget there is a tournament. Few bars are showing it and only tourists are watching. “Sometimes, I feel a flicker of curiosity and I wonder what’s going on at the World Cup,” said Saverio Massi Benedetti, a fund manager and avid fan of AS Roma, the biggest team in the Italian capital. “So I google ‘World Cup 2026,’ but as soon as the page loads, the spark of interest has already died inside me.” The failure of Italy’s national team to qualify for the World Cup, for the third time in a row, is such an embarrassment in this soccer-mad country that Italians are purposefully ignoring it. While the group phase was reaching its dramatic culmination in North America, retiree Stefania Tentarelli went to her cobblestone local piazza to watch fellow pensioners play an 18th-century Neapolitan card game. Later that evening, she was thinking about going to the theater, or maybe the opera. She has no plans to watch any of the tournament. “I really don’t care,” said Tentarelli, who lives in the picturesque Trastevere district. She has been watching World Cups since she was a child, but this time she has seen zero games. “I don’t give a f—,” concurred her friend, a part-time soccer referee.

During the end of the group phase, Stefania Tentarelli watched other retirees play an 18th-century card game.

At a Milan pizzeria that normally airs matches, the screens were showing a news segment about a gathering of Vespa riders. The pizzeria’s owner said he had no idea which games were happening. Carlo Antonio Fayer is a Roma season-ticket holder. He’s also an architect who designed a new soccer stadium in the Tuscan city of Arezzo. This past season, Fayer attended nearly every Roma game, and most of lower-league Arezzo’s matches too. But as the World Cup knock-out rounds got under way, Fayer was cruising off the coast of Tuscany in a motor boat with some friends. “I’m passionate about soccer. It’s a fundamental part of my life,” he said. “And until today, I haven’t watched a single game of the World Cup.” On a recent evening, the Rome sports bar Delirum Café was mostly empty, save for a table of Norwegian tourists watching their team play Ivory Coast. “Foreigners want to watch the World Cup,” said Andrea Giuliani, the bar’s owner. “Many Italians are pretending it’s not really happening.”

Andrea Giuliani, who owns Delirum Café, said many Italians are pretending the tournament isn’t happening.