What's going on with Instagram reels? Possible reasons behind surge in sensitive and violent content

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Feb 27, 2025 05:29 AM IST

Instagram users worldwide complained that their feeds are flooded with violent, disturbing, NSFW content. 

Several Instagram users worldwide have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to complain that their feeds are flooded with violent and NSFW content. Even users with Sensitive Content Control enabled are reporting seeing disturbing videos, including gory content, in their feeds.

Instagram users worldwide complained that their feeds are flooded with violent content. (Pixabay)
Instagram users worldwide complained that their feeds are flooded with violent content. (Pixabay)

“Anyone else noticing this on Instagram? In the past few hours, my IG Reels feed has suddenly started showing violent or disturbing videos out of nowhere. feels random. Is anyone else experiencing this? Or is it just me? Wondering if it’s a glitch or some weird algorithm change,” one user asked.

Another wrote, “What is happening to Instagram?? All I'm seeing is sensitive and violent content every few scrolls????”

A third user commented, “is it just me or is instagram reels violent as f--k right now?? I am only getting fight videos and couples cheating on each other.”

Another user wrote, “So far, I found like 12 Instagram reels of a fight (with no blood/gore visible at first glance) and a video of bodycam footage with a child predator fatally shot (censored).”

Another complained, “Why is no one talking about Instagram feed today . I was scrolling through my football fyp and I suddenly started getting violent videos / reels on Instagram fyp . Is something wrong? It's happening with everyone.”

Why is it happening?

While Meta has not issued an official statement, a potential bug in Instagram’s content moderation system could be the cause. According to Vocal Media, AI scans posts for sensitive content and limits their visibility. If the system malfunctions, it could cause such content to be shown to a wider audience. It is possible that this issue occurred today.

Another possible explanation is a change in Instagram's algorithm. The latest update may have mistakenly prioritized certain posts, leading to the surge in such content, according to Vocal Media.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
