WHO Europe urges countries to keep using AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine
The benefits of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine far outweigh any risks, and countries across Europe should continue to use it to help save lives in the pandemic, the World Health Organization's European director Hans Kluge said on Thursday.
Kluge noted that Europe's medicines regulators are investigating a small number of cases of blood clots in the region that have prompted around a dozen EU governments to suspend us of the AstraZeneca shot.
"As of now, we do not know whether some or all of the conditions have been caused by the vaccine or by other coincidental factors," he said, adding: "At this point in time, however, the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine far outweigh its risks – and its use should continue, to save lives."
A former New Jersey teacher had claimed she was forced to digitally edit a Donald Trump T-shirt worn by a student in a yearbook photo.
Changing the filibuster rules is an idea backed by some Senate Democrats eager to advance Biden's agenda in the evenly split 50-50 Senate.
New South Wales state police commissioner said dating apps have brought couples together and the same technology could also provide clarity on the question of consent.
