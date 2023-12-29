close_game
Who is Dong Jun, China's new defence minister?

Who is Dong Jun, China's new defence minister?

Dec 29, 2023
Dec 29, 2023 06:46 PM IST

The move comes as part of President Xi Jinping's broader strategy to establish China as a dominant global power.

China appointed former Navy chief Dong Jun as the country's new Defense Minister on Friday, four months after the last minister Li Shangfu mysteriously disappeared after being fired.

While the reasons were not specified, Dong's appointment coincides with heightened military tensions, particularly in relation to Taiwan, and amid China's efforts to bolster its military capabilities.

The move comes as part of President Xi Jinping's broader strategy to establish China as a dominant global power.

As defence minister, Dong will play a crucial role as the public face of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), engaging with the media and other armed forces.

Dong's appointment aligns with China's ongoing military upgrades, reflecting a broader shift in geopolitical dynamics.

Who is Dong Jun?

Born in 1961, Dong has served as the deputy commander of the military's Southern Theater Command, which includes the operations in the controversial South China Sea, where China faces territorial disputes with other countries including Taiwan.

Dong was appointed the commander of the navy in August 2021 and was replaced by Hu Zhongming. As reported by AFP, 62-year-old Dong's promotion comes as a surprise.

Ahead of becoming the PLA's navy chief, Dong was appointed the post of a full general in 2021. Being the Vice Commander of the East Sea Fleet, which currently constitutes the Eastern Theatre Command, the primary force tasked with potential conflict over Taiwan, a self-governed island claimed by China.

Dong's naval expertise holds significance as China has predominantly asserted territorial claims through a fleet of warships, coast guard cutters, and fishing boats, often functioning as a maritime militia in the South China Sea. China's navy has not only expanded its operations to regions like the Mediterranean Sea and South Africa but has also enhanced its capabilities by incorporating three aircraft carriers, numerous destroyers, nuclear-powered submarines, and other state-of-the-art vessels into its fleet.

