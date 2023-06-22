Who is Wendy Rush? Wife of OceanGate founder is great-great-granddaughter of Titanic victims depicted in 1997 film

The wife of OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, who is on board the missing Titan submersible, isdescended from a New York couple who drowned on the Titanic. Wendy Rush’s great-great-grandparents Isidor and Ida lost their lives in the 1912 disaster. Wendy Rush’s great-great-grandparents Isidor and Ida lost their lives in the 1912 disaster (Wendy Rush/LinkedIn)

The submersible began its journey on Sunday morning, June 18. About one hour and 45 minutes into its descent, the vessel lost contact with the Polar Prince, the support ship that transported it to the site. A massive search is underway at present.

Isidor and Ida were immortalised in James Cameron’s 1997 film ‘Titanic’. They were shown lying on a bed as the icy waters rose around them. The pair died in the shipwreck.

Isidor and Ida were shown in 'Titanic' lying on a bed as the icy waters rose around them (Hotstar screenshot)

Isidor was reportedly a renowned former congressman and co-owner of Macy's department store. In real life, the pair had been offered seats on a lifeboat. However, Isidor refused to go until all the women and children had been rescued. Ida refused to go without him.

In the last two years, Wendy visited the Titanic wreckage three times with Stockton’s company. She works as OceanGate's communications director. The company was founded by Stockton, 61, in 2009.

Recently, sonar picked up banging sounds from underneath the water. A memo obtained by CNN said it was unclear exactly when the banging was heard on Tuesday, June 20, and for how long. More sounds were later heard, but they were not described as “banging.”

“Additional acoustic feedback was heard and will assist in vectoring surface assets and also indicating continued hope of survivors,” an update reads. It has also been reported that a white rectangular object was spotted in the water by a Canadian P3 aircraft.

The five passengers onboard the Titan submersible have been identified as OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, French diver Paul Henry Nargeolet, and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman.

