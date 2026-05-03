Why Jerome Powell decided to stay at the Fed

The Federal Reserve was breaking all the rules. Jerome Powell after his final news conference as Fed chair last Wednesday (Shutterstock)

It was April 2020, with pandemic lockdowns producing some of the scariest moments for the U.S. economy in decades. The central bank had just rolled out plans to do things it would never ordinarily do: lending to midsize businesses, purchasing junk bonds and hoovering up Treasury securities at a pace it had never attempted. Fed Chair Jerome Powell was unapologetic.

“None of us has the luxury of choosing our challenges,” he said in a virtual speech. “Fate and history provide them for us. Our job is to meet the tests we are presented.”

Six years later, the same sentiment explains a more personal reckoning: his decision to remain on the Fed’s board after his term as chair ends May 15—the first chair to do so since Marriner Eccles in 1948.

Powell had long been counting down the days to retirement. By April, he had concluded reluctantly that the days were no longer his to count. Powell’s decision was one he didn’t want to make and hoped he could avoid, according to interviews with current and former Fed officials and others who have worked closely with him.

At his final news conference last week, Powell said President Trump’s legal challenges had crossed a line that threatened to change how the Fed operates. “The things that have happened, really in the last three months, have left me no choice,” he said.

Staying on the board was his bid to ensure the central bank would continue to be able to conduct monetary policy without political interference. The legal actions were “unprecedented in our 113-year history,” Powell said. “I worry that these attacks are battering the institution.”

The January decision to pursue a Justice Department criminal investigation, in the view of people who know Powell well, reflected a fundamental misreading of the Fed chair—one they described as alarming, strategically inept and ultimately revealing about the administration’s intentions. Rather than push him out the door, the move reinforced Powell’s sense of responsibility to the institution and helped produce the decision he had hoped to avoid.

The probe wasn’t the only concern. Talk among the president’s allies about firing reserve bank presidents, who since 1935 have served as a structural check on White House influence over monetary policy, deepened the worry. The tactics might change, the thinking went, but the goal wouldn’t: seizing control of the Fed’s decentralized rate-setting committee outside of the legally established appointment process, in which a board seat opens every two years.

What the probe signaled about Trump’s willingness to pursue those aims, these people said, was the reason that staying was on the table at all. Without it, Powell wouldn’t have seriously considered remaining once Trump nominated former Fed governor Kevin Warsh to succeed him as chair.

Powell’s decision drew swift criticism from Trump allies. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called it “a violation of all Federal Reserve norms” and said Powell was acting as if “he alone can maintain the integrity of the Fed,” adding that it was insulting to Warsh.

Larry Kudlow, the former Trump economic adviser who used to meet with the Fed leader, said the decision reflected poorly on Powell. “Jay Powell’s not the martyr he thinks he is,” Kudlow said on his Fox Business program. “He has bad manners.”

Trump said Thursday that he wasn’t bothered by Powell’s decision. “I don’t care,” he told reporters.

Powell said he wasn’t staying to second-guess Warsh and that he would keep a low profile. “I’m not looking to be a high-profile dissident, or anything like that,” he said.