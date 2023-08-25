Why was Donald Trump arrested? What's the Georgia election case against him?

Donald Trump, the former United States president, was formally arrested on Thursday evening to face racketeering and conspiracy charges for his role in the 2020 election loss in Georgia. This case marks the fourth round of criminal charges levelled against him this year, mounting his legal woes while he seeks a return to the White House with the upcoming 2024 presidential election. Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends the North Carolina Republican Party convention in Greensboro, North Carolina, U.S. June 10, 2023. (REUTERS)

Trump, accused of colluding with 18 co-defendants to make attempts to overturn the Georgia election result, arrived at the southern state's Atlanta's Fulton County Jail to be booked and released on bond.

What is the Georgia election case against Trump?

1) Trump is the first US president in history to face criminal charges. In the Georgia case, he was booked on 13 counts in connection with his alleged efforts to interfere with the election result, which he lost to Joe Biden.

2) The evidence against Trump in the case includes a taped phone call in which he allegedly asked Georgia's then-secretary of state to "find" enough votes to reverse the result.

3) He was arrested on charges of violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organisations (RICO) Act, as well as six conspiracy counts over alleged efforts to commit forgery, impersonate a public official and submit false statements and documents.

4) Other than Trump, 18 co-defendants also were indicted, among them being Rudy Giuliani, Trump's former personal attorney. The charges against Giuliani stem from alleged efforts to exert influence on local legislators over the result after the election. Additionally, Mark Meadows, who served as Trump's White House chief of staff, is also among those indicted.

Other cases:

Other than Georgia election meddling, other key cases involving the 77-year-old one-term president include 2020 election interference in which he is booked for his attempt to defraud the US, as well as conspiracy to obstruct and actual obstruction of an official proceeding. This refers to the January 6, 2021, meeting of a joint session of Congress held to certify Biden's election victory that culminated in his supporters attacking the US Capitol. Additionally, his other indictment includes a classified documents probe; and an alleged hush money payments case.

