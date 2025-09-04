‘Will have answers soon’: Trump likely to dial Zelensky over Ukraine war ceasefire

US President Donald Trump is expected to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as the war in Kyiv rages on. As per reports, this call will take place on Thursday and comes amid the lack of progress after Trump's Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. US President Donald Trump (R), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) met in August at the White House to discuss a potential ceasefire for Ukraine(AFP)

Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, the US president stated that he will have answers "soon".

“I'm having a conversation with him very shortly, and I'll know pretty much what we're going to be doing,” said Trump.

While the US president did not specify if he would call Zelensky or Putin, a White House official told AP that the call will be made to Trump's Ukrainian counterpart.

Since assuming office, Trump has been growing increasingly frustrated with Putin as the war in Kyiv rages on. Despite his talks and meeting with the Russian president in Alaska, the world is yet to see a pause in fighting between Moscow and Kyiv.

Speaking to reporters, Trump stated that he thought bringing an end to the Ukraine war would be "much easier" than it has actually proven to be.

He further told reporters he would work towards ending the war and the bloodshed in eastern Europe.

“Not since the second World War has there been anything even close to this. They not soldiers from my country. This [US] is my country. But I have a power to end things," Trump said.

Putin says Zelensky can come to Moscow

After wrapping up his China visit for the SCO Summit 2025, Russian president Vladimir Putin stated that he has not ruled out talks with Zelensky.

“If meeting with Zelensky is well prepared, then I'm ready to meet,” Putin said during a press briefing.

“Let Zelensky come to Moscow and the meeting will happen," he added further.

Last month, Putin met with Donald Trump in Alaska as part of the American leader's effort to bring an end to the Ukraine war.

Following his meeting with Putin, Trump met with Zelensky and European leaders at the White House to discuss the plan ahead. Trump also indicated at a trilateral meeting between him, Putin and Zelensky.