World is watching right now: Parag Agrawal's first message after becoming Twitter CEO

Parag Agrawal, Indian-origin technology executive, has been appointed as the new CEO of Twitter after his predecessor and also social media giant’s co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down from the post.

"I'm grateful for the service that you built, the culture, soul, and purpose you fostered among us and for leading the company through really significant challenges," Parag said in a note posted on Twitter, expressing his gratitude towards Dorsey for his mentorship and friendship.

Agrawal is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, where he did his BTech in Computer Science and Engineering. He also has a PhD from Stanford University in the United States.

Agrawal joined Twitter 10 years ago when there were fewer than 1,000 employees. He joined Twitter as a distinguished software engineer and then became the chief technology officer.

“Parag has been behind every critical decision that helped turn this company around. He's curious, probing, rational, creative, demanding, self-aware and humble,” Dorsey said in a letter posted on his Twitter account.

Here's what Parag Agrawal said in a note he sent to the company:

Thank you, Jack. I am honoured and humbled. And I'm grateful for your continued mentorship and your friendship. I'm grateful for the service that you built, the culture, soul, and purpose you fostered among us and for leading the company through really significant challenges. I am grateful for the trust you've put in me and for your continued partnership,

Team, most of all, I'm grateful for all of you, and it's you who inspire confidence in our future together. I joined this company 10 years ago when there were fewer than 1,000 employees. While it was a decade ago, those days feel like yesterday to me. I've walked in your shoes, I've seen the ups and downs, the challenges and obstacles, the wins and the mistakes.

But then and now, above all else, I see Twitter's incredible impact, our continued progress, and the exciting opportunities ahead of us.

Our purpose has never been more important. Our people and our culture are unlike anything in the world. There is no limit to what we can do together.

We recently updated our strategy to hit ambitious goals, and I believe that strategy to be bold and right. But our critical challenge is how we work to execute against it and deliver results - that's how we'll make Twitter the best it can be for our customers, shareholders, and for each of you. I want you to #LoveWhereYouWork and also love how we work together for the greatest possible impact.

I recognize that some of you know me well, some just a little, and some not at all. Let's consider ourselves at the beginning – the first step towards our future. I'm sure you have lots of questions and there's a lot for us to discuss. At the all-hands tomorrow we'll have lots of time for Q&A and discussion. It will be the beginning of ongoing open, direct conversations I wish for us to have together.

The world is watching right now, even more than they have before. Lots of people are going to have lots of different views and opinions about today's news. It is because they care about Twitter and our future, and it's a signal that the work we do here matters. Let's show the world Twitter's full potential.