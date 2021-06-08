World Oceans Day 2021 theme and significance: All you need to know

On the occasion of World Oceans Day on June 8, Tuesday, the United Nations (UN) has called for sustainable efforts and stopping plastic pollution in order to save the oceans.

"Tuesday is #WorldOceansDay. From eating local, sustainably-sourced fish to stopping plastic pollution, we all have a role to play to #SaveOurOcean," the UN said.

Tuesday is #WorldOceansDay.



From eating local, sustainably-sourced fish to stopping plastic pollution, we all have a role to play to #SaveOurOcean.



More from @FAO. ⬇️ https://t.co/wmZGFeZOZE pic.twitter.com/nV6imV4LK3 — United Nations (@UN) June 8, 2021





This is the second year of a fully virtual celebration of the United Nations World Oceans Day due to the coronavirus pandemic, which hit the world last year. The UN has asked people to join the virtual event through a link.

All you need to know about the World Oceans Day 2021:

The theme of this year's World Oceans Day is 'The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods'. It is especially relevant in the lead-up to the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, which will run from 2021 to 2030.

The decade is aimed at strengthening international cooperation to develop scientific research and innovative technologies that are capable of connecting ocean science with the needs of modern society, according to the UN.

On June 5, on the occasion of World Environment Day, the UN Decade of Ecosystem System Restoration kicked off rallying up the calls for protection and restoration of ecosystems.

Also read | World Environment Day: What we know about India’s net-zero emissions target

Oceans are considered to be the lungs of the planet, a critical part of the biosphere and are a major source of food and medicine, the United Nations said. The purpose of the day is to inform and educate the public about the impact of human actions on the oceans, develop a worldwide movement of citizens and mobilise and unite the world’s population on a project for the sustainable management of the world's oceans, it added.

This year's event is produced by the Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea of the Office of Legal Affairs of the United Nations in collaboration with the non-profit Oceanic Global. It will highlight the wonders of the oceans and how they are the life source of the planet that supports humanity and every other organism on Earth.