World’s most-tracked plane is US jet that may be carrying Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan
The most-tracked aircraft in the world right now is a US Air Force jet that took off from Kuala Lumpur, as internet users seek to track US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on a trip to Taiwan.
Almost 300,000 users are following every move of “SPAR19,” a US Air Force-operated Boeing C-40C, according to FlightRadar24. Taiwan’s Liberty Times newspaper had earlier reported that Pelosi is expected to arrive at 10:20 p.m. local time via private plane at Songshan airport in Taipei, which also hosts a military base.
There is no official confirmation that Pelosi is on the plane. Her potential trip to Taiwan has infuriated Beijing, which views the island as its territory and has warned of consequences if the trip goes ahead.
FlightRadar24, a popular aircraft-tracking website, normally has several thousand users following aircraft of interest -- including emergency incidents or inaugural flights.
The SPAR19 flight took off from Kuala Lumpur’s Subang Airport at approximately 3.40 p.m., but headed east toward Borneo island instead of northeast to Taiwan.
The top 10 most-tracked flights in the world were going to Taiwan, according to FlightRadar24 data. The second most-tracked plane on Tuesday after SPAR19 was a China Airlines flight from Jakarta to Taipei, with almost 20,000 followers.
A representative for the flight tracking company couldn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
-
Pakistan election commission says Imran Khan's party accepted illegal donations
Pakistan's government is seeking a ban on former premier Imran Khan's political party after the country's election commission ruled that it received illegal funding from overseas. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party got money from the US, Australia and the United Arab Emirates, the Election Commission of Pakistan said Tuesday. Khan has denied any wrongdoing. Khan and his party can challenge the commission's ruling in the supreme court.
-
Taiwan's presidential office website receives cyber attack: Report
The website of Taiwan's presidential office received an overseas cyber attack on Tuesday and was at one point malfunctioning, a source briefed on the matter said.
-
Tensions rise in Taiwan Strait as Pelosi’s visit to the island looms
Tensions escalated rapidly in the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday with China, the US and Taiwan increasing military deployment in the region ahead of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-governed island later tonight, despite weeks of warning from Beijing over the visit. China has repeatedly said such a visit would amount to a serious provocation and violation of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
-
Chinese embassy in India's ‘red line’ warning over Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit
The Chinese embassy in India on Tuesday said if the US insists on making House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan during her Asia trip and challenges China's red line, “it will be met with resolute countermeasures”. Pelosi was in Malaysia, the second stop in a tour that has sparked rage in Beijing after reports of a potential Taipei visit. In another tweet, spokesperson of Chinese embassy in India, Wang Xiaojian, tweeted said the public opinion cannot be defied.
-
US dentist found guilty for wife's death in 2016 at the end of African safari
A wealthy dentist accused of fatally shooting his wife in the heart with a shotgun at the end of an African safari was found guilty of murder and mail fraud on Monday. A jury of six men and six women reached the verdict for Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph following a three week trial and a day and a half of deliberations. One of Rudolph's defense attorneys, David Markus, said they would appeal his conviction.
