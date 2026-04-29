Would ships be allowed to safely pass the Strait of Hormuz after US' war ends? What Iran said

Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz will resume only after the US and Israel's hostilities end and maritime security is fully guaranteed, Iran’s defence ministry has said. Shipping will resume after the US war on Iran ends, defence ministry said. (REUTERS)

Iran’s deputy defence minister, Brigadier General Reza Talaei Nik, said the country understands global concerns about current restrictions on the key shipping route. He explained that the limits were put in place after the US-Israeli attacks that began in late February and killed many top officials. A ceasefire announced on April 8 remains on shaky ground.

“Allowing the smooth transit of commercial ships will be on the agenda after the end of the war, provided that protocols that do not jeopardise Iran's security are observed,” he said, as per Iran’s Press TV.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important routes for oil and gas. Restrictions there have pushed up global oil prices and added pressure on Western countries.

New rules being planned Iran is now working on new rules for ships passing through the strait. Officials say,

Ships linked to Israel could be completely banned.

Ships from countries seen as hostile may face restrictions.

A toll system may be introduced for passing ships. Iran says the toll could help recover losses caused by years of Western sanctions.

Iran blames US and allies Iran has blamed the US and its allies for rising tensions in the region. At a United Nations meeting, Iran’s Ambassador Amir Saeed Iravani said any disruption in shipping is the responsibility of the US and its partners.

“Responsibility for any disruption, obstruction or other interference in maritime transport in the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz lies directly with the aggressors, namely the United States and its supporters,” he said.

He added that Iran has always supported safe shipping and that the current crisis started with a “large-scale war of aggression” against Iran.

Iravani also accused the US of militarising the region, seizing Iranian ships and detaining crews.

“These dangerous and escalating actions violate international law… and are defined as acts of aggression,” he said, as per PressTV.

Iran in a state of collapse: Trump US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that Iran has asked Washington to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Iran was facing internal turmoil and had reached out to the US.

“Iran has just informed us that they are in a state of collapse. They want us to open the Hormuz Strait as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation,” he wrote.

The US has blocked ships heading to and from Iranian ports in an effort to cut off Tehran’s oil revenues. In response, Iran has largely restricted access to the strait, allowing only limited movement. Tehran says it will reopen the strait, but only if the US lifts its naval blockade.

Around 2,000 ships are currently stranded in the region, waiting for safe passage.