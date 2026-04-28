‘Iran in a state of collapse’: Trump says Tehran ’requested' US to open Strait of Hormuz as talks remain stalled

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Iran is in a “State of Collapse” even as he claimed that Tehran has requested the White House to open the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed Iran has requested Washington to open the Strait of Hormuz. (AP)

The US President didn't elaborate on how Iran had communicated the message. Trump also reiterated that Tehran was reeling under leadership crisis.

“Iran has just informed us that they are in a “State of Collapse.” They want us to “Open the Hormuz Strait,” as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The latest social media post is one of the many assertions that Trump has made in the last two months over Strait of Hormuz, even as attempts to end the blockade have yielded little results.

Even after weeks of fighting between the US and Israel, the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow chokepoint at the centre of global trade, remains closed for maritime traffic.

When will Strait of Hormuz reopen? While Iran has imposed a blockade through its naval forces and installing 6,000 mines in the narrow passageway. The US has also claimed to impose the blockade on the ships passing through the strait.

Iran has called for an interim deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for Washington ending its blockade of Iranian ports. However, the two countries are yet to decide on an interim deal to end the blockade and the larger conflict in the region.

Around 2,000 ships remain stranded in the region, waiting for a safe passage through the waterway. But even if the strait is reopened, there are several obstacles affecting maritime traffic.