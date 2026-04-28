US Iran war LIVE updates: Sanctioned Russian billionaire’s superyacht, worth over $500 mn, crosses blockaded Hormuz
US Iran war LIVE updates: The White House said the US is reviewing Iran’s proposal to ease control over the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for ending the blockade. Donald Trump is unlikely to accept as nuclear concerns remain unresolved.
US Iran war LIVE updates: A superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov sailed through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the few vessels to pass the blockaded route amid the US-Iran conflict, shipping data showed. The 142-metre yacht Nord, valued at over $500 million, departed a Dubai marina around 1400 GMT on Friday, crossed the strait on Saturday morning, and reached Muscat early Sunday, according to MarineTraffic data....Read More
It remains unclear how the luxury vessel secured permission to transit the route. Since February, Iran has heavily restricted movement through the strait, a crucial global chokepoint that typically carries about one-fifth of the world’s oil supply. The rare passage underscores the tight controls in place and highlights the ongoing disruption to one of the world’s most vital shipping lanes.
White House reviewing Iran proposal
The White House said US officials are reviewing Iran’s latest proposal but reiterated firm red lines, including preventing Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.
According to two regional officials, Iran has offered to ease its control over the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the US lifting its blockade and ending the conflict, while deferring discussions on its nuclear programme.
However, US President Donald Trump is unlikely to accept the proposal, which was conveyed through Pakistan and leaves key disputes unresolved — issues that led to the US and Israel launching military action on February 28, the AP reported.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump held a meeting with national security officials earlier in the day to assess the offer.
“His red lines with respect to Iran have been made very, very clear,” she said, adding that the president would address the issue “very soon.”
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran’s Abbas Araghchi hails strong Russia ties, welcomes support for diplomacy amid regional flux
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran foreign minister Abbas Araghchi met Russian president Vladimir Putin and wrote on X that recent events amid the development in West Asia have seen the depth and strength of Russia-Iran strategic partnership.
"Pleased to engage with Russia at the highest level as the region is in major flux. Recent events have evidenced the depth and strength of our strategic partnership. As our relationship continues to grow, we are grateful for solidarity and welcome Russia's support for diplomacy," wrote Araghchi.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Russian-linked superyacht crossed Hormuz amid US blockade of Iranian ports
US Iran war LIVE updates: A superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov sailed through the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, shipping data showed, one of very few vessels to transit the blockaded shipping lane at the heart of the US-Iran conflict.
Nord - a 142-meter (465-foot) yacht worth over $500 million - left a Dubai marina at around 1400 GMT on Friday, crossed the strait on Saturday morning, and arrived in Muscat early on Sunday, according to data on the MarineTraffic platform.
It is not clear how the multi-deck pleasure vessel gained permission to use the route. Since February, Iran has severely restricted traffic through the strait, which typically handles around one-fifth of the world's oil supply. (Reuters)
US Iran war LIVE updates: Trump unlikely to accept offer from Iran, says report
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran has proposed easing its grip on the Strait of Hormuz if the US lifts its blockade and ends the war, while deferring talks on its nuclear programme, two regional officials said. However, Donald Trump is unlikely to accept the offer—conveyed via Pakistan—as it leaves unresolved the issues that led the US and Israel to go to war on February 28, according to AP.