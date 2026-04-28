US Iran war LIVE updates: Sanctioned Russian billionaire’s superyacht, worth over $500 mn, crosses blockaded Hormuz

It remains unclear how the luxury vessel secured permission to transit the route. Since February, Iran has heavily restricted movement through the strait, a crucial global chokepoint that typically carries about one-fifth of the world’s oil supply. The rare passage underscores the tight controls in place and highlights the ongoing disruption to one of the world’s most vital shipping lanes.

White House reviewing Iran proposal

The White House said US officials are reviewing Iran’s latest proposal but reiterated firm red lines, including preventing Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

According to two regional officials, Iran has offered to ease its control over the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the US lifting its blockade and ending the conflict, while deferring discussions on its nuclear programme.

However, US President Donald Trump is unlikely to accept the proposal, which was conveyed through Pakistan and leaves key disputes unresolved — issues that led to the US and Israel launching military action on February 28, the AP reported.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump held a meeting with national security officials earlier in the day to assess the offer.

“His red lines with respect to Iran have been made very, very clear,” she said, adding that the president would address the issue “very soon.”