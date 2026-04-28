Inside $500 mn Russian superyacht with a helipad, submarine that just crossed choked Strait of Hormuz

A Russian billionaire's superyacht — Nord — reportedly sailed through the deadlocked Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, becoming one of the very few vessels to transit through the key waterway through which a fifth of world's oil and gas needs travel. The 465-foot superyacht "Nord", linked to the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov is seen docked, in Hong Kong, China October 7, 2022. (REUTERS)

The Hormuz strait has been at the heart of the US-Iran conflict, which is currently observing a fragile temporary ceasefire, with the American-Israeli strikes on February 28 making Tehran — with the use of its geographical advantage — choke it in retaliation to the attacks. Track Iran war April 28 news here

About Nord, the $500 million superyacht The superyacht is linked to sanctioned Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov, a steel magnate, Reuters reported on Monday, adding that it is not clear how the multi-deck pleasure vessel gained permission to use the route.

A 142-meter (465-foot) yacht worth over $500 million, Nord left a Dubai marina at around 1400 GMT on Friday, crossed the strait on Saturday morning, and reached Muscat early on Sunday, according to data on the MarineTraffic platform, cited in the Reuters report.

One of the largest yachts in the world, Nord reportedly features 20 staterooms, a swimming pool, a helipad and a submarine, according to industry publisher Superyacht Times.