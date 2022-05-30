Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Xi Jinping meets Hong Kong’s new leader, praises his patriotism
world news

Xi Jinping meets Hong Kong’s new leader, praises his patriotism

Xi Jinping’s meeting with Lee on Monday coincided with the cancellation of church services to commemorate the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown when the Chinese government deployed People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops and tanks to stamp out a student-led movement for political reform
Hong Kong chief executive-elect John Lee, (left) meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday in Beijing after Lee had received his formal letter of appointment. (AP)
Published on May 30, 2022 08:42 PM IST
BySutirtho Patranobis

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping on Monday met the newly appointed leader of Hong Kong, John Lee, telling him that he has the full support of the central authorities and lauding him for “safeguarding national security”.

Lee, who travelled to Beijing on Saturday to meet the country’s top leadership, oversaw the crackdown on the democracy movement in Hong Kong, which Beijing administers as a special administrative region under the “one country, two systems” mechanism.

Xi’s meeting with Lee on Monday coincided with the cancellation of church services to commemorate the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown when the Chinese government deployed People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops and tanks to stamp out a student-led movement for political reform, killing an unknown number of civilians. The annual Catholic masses were one of the last ways for Hong Kongers to come together publicly to remember the deadly clampdown in Beijing on June 4, 1989.

“We find it very difficult under the current social atmosphere,” said Reverend Martin Ip, chaplain of the Hong Kong Federation of Catholic Students, one of the organisers.

RELATED STORIES

“Our bottom line is that we don’t want to breach any law in Hong Kong,” he told AFP.

In 2020, Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law in Hong Kong to clamp down on pro-democracy demonstrations, which rocked the financial centre for several weeks.

Following the implementation of the law, candlelit vigils to commemorate the June 4 Tiananmen crackdown were banned.

During his meeting with Lee, Xi praised the Beijing loyalists-driven new electoral system in Hong Kong, which he said, “played a decisive role in implementing the principle of ‘patriots administering Hong Kong,’ ensuring the position of Hong Kong people as their own masters, and facilitating a good environment in which all sectors of society work together for Hong Kong’s development.”

“I believe that the administration of the new government will definitely bring forth a new atmosphere, and compose a new chapter in Hong Kong’s development,” Xi said, according to the official news agency Xinhua.

Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 with the promise that wide-ranging individual rights would be protected.

Pro-democracy activists and rights groups, however, said freedoms have been eroded, in particular since China imposed the new national security law after months of at times violent protests in 2019.

Last March, China approved sweeping changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system as well, tightening Beijing’s control over the city and cutting down democratic representation in the legislature.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sutirtho Patranobis

Sutirtho Patranobis has been in Beijing since 2012, as Hindustan Times’ China correspondent. He was previously posted in Colombo, Sri Lanka, where he covered the final phase of the civil war and its aftermath. Patranobis covered several beats including health and national politics in Delhi before being posted abroad....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP